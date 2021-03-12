Coborn’s Inc. has started offering the COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Coborn’s pharmacies are offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older at 20 Minnesota pharmacy locations. Schedule an appointment at www.coborns.com/covid19. Appointments are expected to fill quickly and can be made based on eligibility and times available.

The vaccine will be administered at no cost.

St. Cloud-based Coborn’s has 59 grocery stores, including locations in Elk River, Otsego, Ramsey, Albertville, Princeton and Big Lake.

