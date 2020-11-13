Coborn’s, Inc. adds cart sanitizing equipment

Coborn’s, Inc. announced this week, another new measure the company is taking to disinfect its shopping carts after guest use. The company’s supermarkets are now utilizing electrostatic cleaning sprayers to disinfect carts in an effort to minimize surface spread of the COVID-19 virus. Once shopping carts have been returned to cart areas, staff uses the Victory Cordless Sprayer to lightly mist disinfectant on the carts.
The cordless electrostatic cleaning sprayers hold enough product to clean a fully stocked cart room twice. The staff replenishes the product frequently to ensure carts are always clean. Once carts are cleaned, they are pushed forward for guests as they enter the store, ensuring that guests always have a cleaned cart as they begin their shopping experience. As used carts are brought back into the cart room, employees separate them from cleaned carts. As rows fill up, a fine mist is sprayed over the top and then push them forward after they have been disinfected. The process usually takes about two minutes and is done as carts are used throughout the day, depending on the day’s business.
Since the pandemic began in early March, Coborn’s, Inc. has been diligent in the efforts to protect its guests and staff against COVID-19. Several procedures have been implemented to ensure that all stores are providing a safe and sanitary environment for guests and employees. This new safety measure is in addition to the many other cleaning and sanitation measures the company has implemented including mandatory masks for store employees, continued reminders to guests to wear masks while in the store, plexiglass shielding at checkout and service cases, frequent cleaning of surfaces and high contact areas, social distancing practices, special senior shopping hours and disinfecting wipes and hand sanitization stations made available to all guests. The company recently became Ecolab Science Certified, using many of the same cleaning products and procedures that hospitals and clinics use utilizing Ecolab-certified cleaning products. All of the company’s Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods stores offer online shopping with options for curbside order pick-up as well as home delivery in select markets.
Guest feedback to the new cart disinfecting procedures has been very positive. Research indicates that one of the main reasons a guest chooses to shop with Coborn’s is that they feel safe and that the company is working diligently to keep stores, staff and guests protected from spreading the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.