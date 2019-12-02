Coborn’s grocery store project wins abatement, street maintenance plans and attorney firm selected

Otsego City Council members voted on Nov. 25 in favor of a resolution approving property tax abatements for the Parkview Retail development. The abatements will be used to help finance public infrastructure improvements for the property, which are estimated to cost $871,171. Wright County has agreed to partner with the city to help provide funding for the improvements through its own tax abatement program, up to a maximum of $400,000. Nick Anhut, the city’s development financial consultant, prepared tax abatement cash flow scenarios to demonstrate repayment possibilities. With the grocery store development alone, the county will be able to reimburse the $400,000 to the city in approximately 11 years, and the city would be able to reimburse itself in approximately 14 years.
Otsego 2020 street maintenance plans moving forward
Plans for 2020 street maintenance projects in Otsego are well underway. Council approved motions for Hakanson Anderson, an Anoka-based firm, to prepare plans and specifications for various projects throughout the city. These include an overlay project for Page Avenue, various micro-surface projects, and seal coating, fog sealing and striping of several city roads. Council should expect plans and specifications to consider for approval by February 2020.
Kendall, Mattick of Campbell Knutson to work with Otsego
The Otsego City Council has formally approved an agreement for city attorney services with Campbell Knutson P.A.; David Kendall and Soren Mattick will be the specific attorneys representing the city.
