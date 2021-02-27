Wright County group bringing people of all races together for its anti-racist efforts
by Sam Jones
When Andraya Lund moved to Wright County eight years ago, she knew how different life would be. As a proud Native and Latina woman, Lund understood that her Minneapolis upbringing would differ greatly from her own child’s, and she used her passion for social justice in her career as a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion.
But in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder this past summer, Lund decided to rev up her anti-racist work even further by co-founding the Wright County Coalition Against Racism alongside Kara Radke and Jess Nickelsen. The trio was set on fostering real, tangible and systemic change in the county, but not without a few hiccups.
In an area that is overwhelmingly white — about 95% of the population — discussing what it means to be anti-racist can be a confusing and new topic for some.
“Many white people finally realized that we needed to do something after George Floyd was murdered, and that’s the impetus of where all of this came from last summer,” said Nickelsen, who has lived in the county for the last six years. “And [WCCAR] has morphed itself into not only an activist group, but a reflective group … we do a lot to work with each other.”
As an educator, this self-reflection is extremely important for Nickelsen and her colleagues. But in order to have these conversations effectively, the organization needed to reassess its priorities and needs.
“A lot of [activist] groups are led and made up of individuals that likely have never experienced racism themselves, and so that was a little bit challenging for me,” Lund said. “This is not just what I do — it’s who I am as a person, so it’s a very different perspective that I come with in this work.”
When the group first joined forces, there was a lot of discussion about ways to make their presence physically known in the community. As marches, demonstrations and petitions rippled across the country, Lund and Nickelsen wanted to make sure that WCCAR stayed focused on the racial injustices afoot, rather than performative activism.
“It’s very normal for individuals to want to transfer that energy and want to apply it to do something,” said Lund. “A lot of times, though, that energy transference has to do with ego, not necessarily impactful change, and so what tends to happen is that it’s very much based in wanting to dissipate guilt.”
Action for the sake of action certainly was not part of WCCAR’s game plan, so the group hit the pause button and turned its eyes inward. In recognizing the privilege at play within the group, members dropped here and there, but Lund and Nickelsen were (and still are) OK with that.
“What makes our group a little bit different is we want it to be inclusive, we want anyone who really wants to lean in to do the work to be anti-racist to come and be a part of our group, but they have to want to be anti-racist,” Lund said. “They have to really be ready to make those changes within themselves as they make changes within the community.”
The result? A tight-knit group of individuals fully committed to racial justice, four targeted committees and a mound of completed paperwork to become a recognized nonprofit.
With nonprofit status — which WCCAR hopes to gain soon — comes grant opportunities to fund their multifaceted programs and efforts they’ve spent the last year curating.
Reconciling 400-year head start on racism
Generations of racism and white supremacy can’t be automatically undone with a few protest signs or “thoughts and prayers” — WCCAR believes a multi-pronged approach to education, business, and law enforcement is essential to reaching a more equitable and just future.
For example, Lund has been meeting nearly monthly with Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer, establishing a valuable partnership between the organizations.
“Obviously, we have very different backgrounds, we have different political beliefs, but this is exactly in alignment with what I’m trying to do with this group,” Lund said. “We’re finding mutual benefit to create a partnership to better this community, and that’s what we’re trying to do with this group.”
Deringer believes in this partnership, and also that law enforcement should function as the customer-service based organization that it is.
“If some people in this community don’t have the same faith, respect and relationship with law enforcement or the same feelings that law enforcement truly is here to help and be a partner in the community, then we’re missing the boat,” he said.
These conversations with WCCAR have gone from tense to enjoyable, as mutual ground and active listening from both parties is tremendously important.
“It has become really productive, where this group can become an advocacy group for these people and really bridge that gap between somebody who feels they’ve been wronged in the community and law enforcement,” Deringer said.
“He has never not responded to a suggestion, he has never not been receptive to a meeting, and we continue to have those conversations,” said Lund of Deringer. “So it’s been really valuable to me.”
Education and schooling is also integral to WCCAR’s mission, and Lund and Nickelsen look forward to being able to implement their vision moving forward.
“We’re looking not only to create a program to uplift the BIPOC students in this county, but to also break that charity mentality that tends to happen when organizations come together, especially when it’s predominantly white-run groups,” Lund said. “There are not enough teachers and administrators of color in the entire state, not just for the county, so these students of color don’t have people that understand, really, from a real world lived experience perspective, what these students need.
“As a student that was that student, I can tell you from kindergarten to undergrad how many teachers of color I had throughout my entire education,” she said. “Not one.
“Zero. Zip. Nada. Never.”
Lund is also looking to her personal network to help establish a mentorship program to partner BIPOC entrepreneurs with students in the area.
Unity sought
In a year of great divisiveness, it is no secret that some unity and togetherness could do our country some good. Banding together across lines of race, age, gender and more, organizations like WCCAR have set their sights on 2021 with hope and determination.
“I realized a long time ago that anti-racism and diversity work in general, that’s my calling, that’s my purpose in life,” Lund said. “But I will say that this work that we’re doing, I truly believe that there is some divine intervention going on, because every time we hit a roadblock, I feel like something just happens, and one of our members just happens to have a skill set and poof, we can make it happen.”
WCCAR’s oldest members were the age of its youngest during the first civil rights movement in America, which Lund says is absolutely “mind blowing.”
As a teacher, Nickelsen is used to watching the gears turn as younger generations learn and adapt, but WCCAR is a wholly different experience.
“To have the older generation be so proud of the younger generation’s ideas and energy and an understanding that they never had when they were that young, and then to have the youngest generation to absolutely put those people on a pedestal because they have done so much to get us where we are, that they feel obligated to now carry that torch … it is amazing to me,” she said. “Every time we meet as a whole group, how so many different stories have come together … It’s like a quilt, and it makes me emotional every time because I am so proud.”
To get involved and learn more about WCCAR, visit its website at wccar.org. People can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
