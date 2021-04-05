Several finance classes are being offered this spring and summer by District 728 Community Education. They include:
•Wills vs. Trusts. 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, Handke Center, Elk River, $9.
•From Me to We: Building a Financial Future. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Online. $9.
•The Surviving Spouse Checklist. 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Handke Center, Elk River. $9.
•Write Your Own Will. 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Elk River High School. $59 per individual or $109 per couple.
To register or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
