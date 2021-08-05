Join professional photographer and amateur historian Jay Grammond as he shares what he has learned through 10 years of studying the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Prior to the live virtual discussion, you will receive a link to a YouTube video of the presentation, which you can view at your leisure.
The live virtual discussion will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Cost is $25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.