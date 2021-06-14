Elk River High School
Cretex Co. in Memory of John H. Bailey: Kathryn Porter, $10,000
Thomas and Prudence Wilson Family Scholarship: Lucy Leither, $7,500
The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Noah Paulsen, $5,000
ERHS Yearbook Scholarship: Morgan Horton, $3,500
Three Rivers Foundation: Sophia Tobin, $2,500
First Bank Elk River: Josie Babcock, $2,500
Gene Haas Scholarship: Kurt Haugen, Kyle Haugen, Kellen Michener, $2,500.
Thomas and Prudence Wilson Family Scholarship: Ellie Rivers, $2,500
The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Kylie Kruse, $2,500
The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Gabriel Livingston, $2,500.00
Elk River Rotary Scholarship: Annabelle Volkers and Ryan Wilson, $2,000
Elk River Lions: Britney Mosioma, Emma Stenglein, Hailey Traun, $2,000
Tim Mshomi Memorial ELL scholarship: Emmanuel Tarplah, $2,000
Jerry Schroeder Science & Athletic Scholarship: Lexi Milless, $2,000
Ramsey Lions Scholarship: Josie Babcock, Blake Boedigheimer, Coleton Diekow and Regan Van Avery $1,500
ERHS Yearbook Scholarship: Makayla Leuthold, $1,500
Gradient Technology Science and Engineering Scholarship: Karl Pederson, $1,500
James P. Voight Scholarship: Jayna Hager, $1,000
The Connexus Energy Foundation Scholarship: Katie Gerold, $1,000
The Bank of Elk River Scholarships: Mary Charboneau, Kalia LaValley and Graham Norton, $1,000.
Three Rivers Foundation Scholarships: Katelyn Gramstad, Alexandra Klocker, Addisyn Schuster, Avery Schuster, Tristan Suojanen and Mya Yoder, $1,000.
Great River Energy Scholarships: Bewaji Anjorin, Abigail, Charleson, Emmett Miller and Brenna Seagren, $1,000.
Dana Hunt Art Scholarship: Rachael Johnston, $1,000
Christopher Lange Memorial Scholarships: Elaina Maass and Mallory Williams, $1,000.
Noelle M Anderson Scholarships: Katelyn Carr, Katie Gerold, Luke Hansen, Daniel Schroeder, and Kaitlyn Stelk, $1,000.
ERHS Yearbook Scholarship: Ellyson Bahr, $1,000
MHealth Fairview Northland Area Scholarship: Harvey Bergstrom, $1,000
Lyle Christensen Memorial Athletic Scholarship: Brady Holland, $1,000
Pursuit of Greatness Award: Jordan Hund, $1,000
ISD 728 School Board Scholarship: Harrison Simmonds, $1,000
The Dr. Westwater Memorial Scholarships for STEM Excellence, sponsored by Vireo Health: Sarah Fausch, Zachary Jacobs and Jacob Kotzian, $1,000.
Kyle Badger Memorial Art Scholarship: Shelby Conrad, $1,000
John & Jayne Dietz Alumni Scholarships: Derek Fromm and Colton Strain, $1,000.
DeGreef & Associates Dream Big in Small Business: Harvey Bergstrom, $1,000
Tricia Sanford Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Schroeder, $1,000
Autumn Hallow Memorial Scholarship: Charles Wonser, $1,000
Ivan Sand Community High School
Eriq Winn: Elk River Lions Scholarship, $2,000; Elk River Rotary, 1,000; and Ivan Sand Community High School Scholarship, $1,500
Maryjane Voight: Three Rivers Community Foundation, 1,000, Ivan Sand Community High School Scholarship, $1,500.
Rogers High School
Corbett Family Scholarship: Gavin Beck, $1,000
Wright Hennepin: Gabriella Bengs, $1,200
Three Rivers Community Foundation $2,500 scholarship: Hayden O’Connor
Three Rivers Community Foundation: Karolyn Braaten, Katie Nielsen, Mikayla Strand, Elena VonBank, and Sandra Zelee, $1,000.
Rogers Lions - Memorial Kenneth McAlpine: Ellie Bridell, $1,000
Rogers Lions - Memorial - Donny Hall: Maddie Kranz, $1,000
Rogers Lions - Memorial Oliver Kapsner: Matt Mikolich, $1,000
Rogers Lions - Memorial Veterans Memorial: Emma Schaupp, $1,000
Rogers Lions - Memorial Ted Biren: Emma Wilson, $1,000
Rogers Lions - Vocational: Dylan Skawiniak, Tyler Strombeck, Nicholas Huettl and Jared Gast, $1,000
Rogers Lions - general: Emma Klick, Abbie Lilleodden and Emma Rooks, $1,000.
Rogers Lions - Computer Science: Kyle Scherber, Julia Motzko and Sam Oestreich, $1,000.
Dayton Lions - Leos: Lauren Hatcher and Melissa Solem, $1,000.
Dayton Lions: Emily Covington, Remy Darr, Abbie Lohn and Mya Playle, $1,000.
Tricia Sanford Memorial Scholarship: Jazmin Garcia Villagomez, $1,000
RAYBA (Mark Kranz Memorial): Jared Gast, Braden Riddlehoover, Grace Mammen, Emma Schindhelm, Matthew Seurer, Alexander Skinner, Malory VanEngen, and Ava Whitcomb, $1,000.
Durand Onell Memorial: Riley Green, Jose Maldonado and Megan Simon, $1,000.
Eyewest Healthcare Scholarship: Kaylyn Hegman, $1,000
Plaisted Companies Scholarship: Taylor Lundberg, $1,000
Susan Brostrom Romane: Carson Rietschel, $2,000
Susan Brostrom Romane: Jose Maldonado, $1,000
Just Do You - First Bank Elk River: Grant Pawlak, $2,500
Bank of Elk River: Chevy Post and Brooke Schumacher, $1,000.
ROADS: Emma Schindhelm, $2,021
R & DM Trade School Assistance Scholarship: Bianca Shredick, $5,000
Fairview Northland: Melissa Solem, $1,000
LEOS presented by First Bank: Lili Wade, $1,000
Setters Club: Ava Whitcomb, $1,000
Spectrum High School
Elias Aberra: William Penn University Athletics, $14,000
Lisa Algaard: Rogers Lions Club, $1,000; Concordia Excellence, $6,000; Brew Scholarship, $3,000.
Gavin Anderson: Iowa State University Agronomy Academic Fellowship, $10,000; Iowa State University Journey Award, $9,000; Iowa State University-Return to Iowa-generation Scholarship, $1,500.
Shelby Bray: North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award, $2,000; Hulstrand Scholarship, $1,000.
Sidney Brenteson: Bank of Elk River, $1,000; St. Scholastica Benedictine Scholarship, $6,250.
Bailey Brown: Peale Honor Scholarship, $18,000; Zwemer Scholarship, $2,500; Northwestern Theater Production Scholarship, $2,300; Northwestern Honors Program Scholarship, $1,500; Franken Servant Leadership Scholarship, $1,000.
Ella Burfeind: Zimmerman Fire Department $1,000; St. Cloud State University Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.
Leah Burney: Zimmerman Fire Department $1,000; Minnesota State University-Moorhead Institutional Scholarship, $13,000; Minnesota National Guard Minutemen Scholarship, $10,000.
Abigail Debes: Elk River Rotary, $1,000; South Dakota State University Yellow and Blue Scholarship, $4,000.
Thomas DeBoer: University of Wisconsin-River Falls Scholarship, $2,000.
Tracelyn De Haan: Bethel University Royal Merit Scholarship, $18,600.
Isabel Dillon: University of Illinois - Chicago Merit Tuition Award, $8,408
Emily Dopp: University of Missouri Mark Twain Scholarship, $15,838; Brian Brooks Journalism Scholarship, $3,000.
Olivia Guse: The College of St. Benedictine Scholarship, $5,000; College of St. Benedict Academic Achievement Scholarship, $20,000.
Rachel Johnson: University of St. Thomas, $27,500
Joseph Kettelhodt: Elk River Lion’s Club, $2,000
Zachary Louis Knapp: Ramsey Lions Club, $1,500; University of St. Thomas Annual Scholarship, $27,500.
Ella Kring: Three Rivers Community Foundation, $1,000
Madeleine Loewenstein: University of Northwestern Presidential Scholarship, $13,000
Kayla Niedzielski:
North Dakota State University Presidential Scholarship, $2,000.
Morgan Novotny: Iowa State University Adventure Award, $11,000.
Lauren Peckham: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Award, $1,500.
Daniel Reed: University of St. John’s Academic Achievement, $25,000; University of St. John’s Alumni Scholarship, $2,000; University of St. John’s Legacy Scholarship, $1,000; University of St. John’s Music Scholarship, $3,000.
Logan Schumacher: University of Iowa National Scholars Award, $3,500; Minnesota Access Award, $3,000.
Grace Sepulveda: Crown College Presidential Scholarship, $12,000.
Jaxson James Waknitz: Select Student Scholarship, $2,400.
Addison Westermeyer: University of Sioux Falls Soccer Scholarship, $5,000; University of Sioux Falls Provost’s Academic Scholarship, $4,000.
Zimmerman High School
American Legion: Joe Montplaisir, Cheradin Ralph, Rachel Waage, $1,000
ISD 728 School Board: Bjorn Franke and Lucie Thompson, $1,000
Laurie Kerr Foundation: Miranda Schwieger, $2000.
The Bank of Elk River: Crystal Li and Scott Rickard
The Connexus Energy Foundation: Nils Franke, Melissa Muckenhirn, Micheal Richter, $1,000
Three Rivers Community Foundation: Bjorn Franke, Rachael Hartley, Haruka Padilla, $1,000
Tricia Sanford Memorial: Matt Gearou, $1,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.