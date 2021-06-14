Elk River High School

Cretex Co. in Memory of John H. Bailey: Kathryn Porter, $10,000

Thomas and Prudence Wilson Family Scholarship: Lucy Leither, $7,500

The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Noah Paulsen, $5,000

ERHS Yearbook Scholarship: Morgan Horton, $3,500

Three Rivers Foundation: Sophia Tobin, $2,500

First Bank Elk River: Josie Babcock, $2,500

Gene Haas Scholarship: Kurt Haugen, Kyle Haugen, Kellen Michener, $2,500.

Thomas and Prudence Wilson Family Scholarship: Ellie Rivers, $2,500

The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Kylie Kruse, $2,500

The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Gabriel Livingston, $2,500.00

Elk River Rotary Scholarship: Annabelle Volkers and Ryan Wilson, $2,000

Elk River Lions: Britney Mosioma, Emma Stenglein, Hailey Traun, $2,000

Tim Mshomi Memorial ELL scholarship: Emmanuel Tarplah, $2,000

Jerry Schroeder Science & Athletic Scholarship: Lexi Milless, $2,000

Ramsey Lions Scholarship: Josie Babcock, Blake Boedigheimer, Coleton Diekow and Regan Van Avery $1,500

ERHS Yearbook Scholarship: Makayla Leuthold, $1,500

Gradient Technology Science and Engineering Scholarship: Karl Pederson, $1,500

James P. Voight Scholarship: Jayna Hager, $1,000

The Connexus Energy Foundation Scholarship: Katie Gerold, $1,000

The Bank of Elk River Scholarships: Mary Charboneau, Kalia LaValley and Graham Norton, $1,000.

Three Rivers Foundation Scholarships: Katelyn Gramstad, Alexandra Klocker, Addisyn Schuster, Avery Schuster, Tristan Suojanen and Mya Yoder, $1,000.

Great River Energy Scholarships: Bewaji Anjorin, Abigail, Charleson, Emmett Miller and Brenna Seagren, $1,000.

Dana Hunt Art Scholarship: Rachael Johnston, $1,000

Christopher Lange Memorial Scholarships: Elaina Maass and Mallory Williams, $1,000.

Noelle M Anderson Scholarships: Katelyn Carr, Katie Gerold, Luke Hansen, Daniel Schroeder, and Kaitlyn Stelk, $1,000.

ERHS Yearbook Scholarship: Ellyson Bahr, $1,000

MHealth Fairview Northland Area Scholarship: Harvey Bergstrom, $1,000

Lyle Christensen Memorial Athletic Scholarship: Brady Holland, $1,000

Pursuit of Greatness Award: Jordan Hund, $1,000

ISD 728 School Board Scholarship: Harrison Simmonds, $1,000

The Dr. Westwater Memorial Scholarships for STEM Excellence, sponsored by Vireo Health: Sarah Fausch, Zachary Jacobs and Jacob Kotzian, $1,000.

Kyle Badger Memorial Art Scholarship: Shelby Conrad, $1,000

John & Jayne Dietz Alumni Scholarships: Derek Fromm and Colton Strain, $1,000.

DeGreef & Associates Dream Big in Small Business: Harvey Bergstrom, $1,000

Tricia Sanford Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Schroeder, $1,000

Autumn Hallow Memorial Scholarship: Charles Wonser, $1,000

Ivan Sand Community High School

Eriq Winn: Elk River Lions Scholarship, $2,000; Elk River Rotary, 1,000; and Ivan Sand Community High School Scholarship, $1,500

Maryjane Voight: Three Rivers Community Foundation, 1,000, Ivan Sand Community High School Scholarship, $1,500.

Rogers High School

Corbett Family Scholarship: Gavin Beck, $1,000

Wright Hennepin: Gabriella Bengs, $1,200

Three Rivers Community Foundation $2,500 scholarship: Hayden O’Connor

Three Rivers Community Foundation: Karolyn Braaten, Katie Nielsen, Mikayla Strand, Elena VonBank, and Sandra Zelee, $1,000.

Rogers Lions - Memorial Kenneth McAlpine: Ellie Bridell, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Memorial - Donny Hall: Maddie Kranz, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Memorial Oliver Kapsner: Matt Mikolich, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Memorial Veterans Memorial: Emma Schaupp, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Memorial Ted Biren: Emma Wilson, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Vocational: Dylan Skawiniak, Tyler Strombeck, Nicholas Huettl and Jared Gast, $1,000

Rogers Lions - general: Emma Klick, Abbie Lilleodden and Emma Rooks, $1,000.

Rogers Lions - Computer Science: Kyle Scherber, Julia Motzko and Sam Oestreich, $1,000.

Dayton Lions - Leos: Lauren Hatcher and Melissa Solem, $1,000.

Dayton Lions: Emily Covington, Remy Darr, Abbie Lohn and Mya Playle, $1,000.

Tricia Sanford Memorial Scholarship: Jazmin Garcia Villagomez, $1,000

RAYBA (Mark Kranz Memorial): Jared Gast, Braden Riddlehoover, Grace Mammen, Emma Schindhelm, Matthew Seurer, Alexander Skinner, Malory VanEngen, and Ava Whitcomb, $1,000.

Durand Onell Memorial: Riley Green, Jose Maldonado and Megan Simon, $1,000.

Eyewest Healthcare Scholarship: Kaylyn Hegman, $1,000

Plaisted Companies Scholarship: Taylor Lundberg, $1,000

Susan Brostrom Romane: Carson Rietschel, $2,000

Susan Brostrom Romane: Jose Maldonado, $1,000

Just Do You - First Bank Elk River: Grant Pawlak, $2,500

Bank of Elk River: Chevy Post and Brooke Schumacher, $1,000.

ROADS: Emma Schindhelm, $2,021

R & DM Trade School Assistance Scholarship: Bianca Shredick, $5,000

Fairview Northland: Melissa Solem, $1,000

LEOS presented by First Bank: Lili Wade, $1,000

Setters Club: Ava Whitcomb, $1,000

Spectrum High School

Elias Aberra: William Penn University Athletics, $14,000

Lisa Algaard: Rogers Lions Club, $1,000; Concordia Excellence, $6,000; Brew Scholarship, $3,000.

Gavin Anderson: Iowa State University Agronomy Academic Fellowship, $10,000; Iowa State University Journey Award, $9,000; Iowa State University-Return to Iowa-generation Scholarship, $1,500.

Shelby Bray: North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award, $2,000; Hulstrand Scholarship, $1,000.

Sidney Brenteson: Bank of Elk River, $1,000; St. Scholastica Benedictine Scholarship, $6,250.

Bailey Brown: Peale Honor Scholarship, $18,000; Zwemer Scholarship, $2,500; Northwestern Theater Production Scholarship, $2,300; Northwestern Honors Program Scholarship, $1,500; Franken Servant Leadership Scholarship, $1,000.

Ella Burfeind: Zimmerman Fire Department $1,000; St. Cloud State University Presidential Scholarship, $2,500.

Leah Burney: Zimmerman Fire Department $1,000; Minnesota State University-Moorhead Institutional Scholarship, $13,000; Minnesota National Guard Minutemen Scholarship, $10,000.

Abigail Debes: Elk River Rotary, $1,000; South Dakota State University Yellow and Blue Scholarship, $4,000.

Thomas DeBoer: University of Wisconsin-River Falls Scholarship, $2,000.

Tracelyn De Haan: Bethel University Royal Merit Scholarship, $18,600.

Isabel Dillon: University of Illinois - Chicago Merit Tuition Award, $8,408

Emily Dopp: University of Missouri Mark Twain Scholarship, $15,838; Brian Brooks Journalism Scholarship, $3,000.

Olivia Guse: The College of St. Benedictine Scholarship, $5,000; College of St. Benedict Academic Achievement Scholarship, $20,000.

Rachel Johnson: University of St. Thomas, $27,500

Joseph Kettelhodt: Elk River Lion’s Club, $2,000

Zachary Louis Knapp: Ramsey Lions Club, $1,500; University of St. Thomas Annual Scholarship, $27,500.

Ella Kring: Three Rivers Community Foundation, $1,000

Madeleine Loewenstein: University of Northwestern Presidential Scholarship, $13,000

Kayla Niedzielski:

North Dakota State University Presidential Scholarship, $2,000.

Morgan Novotny: Iowa State University Adventure Award, $11,000.

Lauren Peckham: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Award, $1,500.

Daniel Reed: University of St. John’s Academic Achievement, $25,000; University of St. John’s Alumni Scholarship, $2,000; University of St. John’s Legacy Scholarship, $1,000; University of St. John’s Music Scholarship, $3,000.

Logan Schumacher: University of Iowa National Scholars Award, $3,500; Minnesota Access Award, $3,000.

Grace Sepulveda: Crown College Presidential Scholarship, $12,000.

Jaxson James Waknitz: Select Student Scholarship, $2,400.

Addison Westermeyer: University of Sioux Falls Soccer Scholarship, $5,000; University of Sioux Falls Provost’s Academic Scholarship, $4,000.

Zimmerman High School

American Legion: Joe Montplaisir, Cheradin Ralph, Rachel Waage, $1,000

ISD 728 School Board: Bjorn Franke and Lucie Thompson, $1,000

Laurie Kerr Foundation: Miranda Schwieger, $2000.

The Bank of Elk River: Crystal Li and Scott Rickard

The Connexus Energy Foundation: Nils Franke, Melissa Muckenhirn, Micheal Richter, $1,000

Three Rivers Community Foundation: Bjorn Franke, Rachael Hartley, Haruka Padilla, $1,000

Tricia Sanford Memorial: Matt Gearou, $1,000

