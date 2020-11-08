A free class for parents of teenagers who will soon finish their driver education classes or who recently received their permits is being offered.
The two-hour parent course is to learn more about driving laws and the process of licensure, as well as lessons to help parents be the best driving mentor they can be.
There will be a class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Handke Center in Elk River. The same class will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Rogers Middle School.
While the course is free, people are asked to register at www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
