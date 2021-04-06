Chelsea Domeier

Clarus Dermatology opened a clinic in Otsego on April 1.

It is the sixth location for Clarus Dermatology, a full-service dermatology practice that specializes in medical, surgical and cosmetic services and is based in St. Anthony. The new location focuses on medical treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, warts, moles and skin growths, rosacea and rashes.

The Clarus Otsego clinic is staffed by Chelsea Domeier, MPAS, PA-C. With a background in family medicine and urgent care, she is an experienced physician assistant who has practiced dermatology since 2018.

The clinic is located at 16201 90th St. NE, #201, Otsego, and is now booking appointments. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.clarusdermatology.com or call 612-213-2370.

