Regarding last week’s article about two local residents who attended the Trump rally that turned into an attempted overthrow of the legitimately elected government: In this article, quotes of various people repeat the unfounded claim that Trump somehow won the election but it was stolen from him. Not once in the article does the writer, who is also an editor, bother to mention that these claims by Trump and his followers have one HUGE problem, there is absolutely no evidence to back them up! Any responsible journalist would have provided that fact to the readers. I am begging for someone, anyone, who believes these claims, to deliver us evidence that is more than just wishful thinking and sour grapes at losing. There has been a lot of talk this year about Democrat mobs but when Trump defeated Clinton in 2016, through the electoral college only, the Democrats did not storm the Capitol and attempt a coup. This time Biden won BOTH the popular vote and the electoral college by clear margins and the extreme right forms a mob. The Republican party has a huge decision to make, do they want to be a party of reason or do they want to be a party led by extremists andconspiracy theorists? They can’t be both.
One of the interviewees compares voter fraud allegations to Russian collusion investigations of Trump. He says that the Democrats thus set a standard that they are just being paid back for now. So, if the other side goes unreasonable then we should lose reason, decency, and logic? So if one side jumps off a cliff we should then jump off a cliff? To any and all: Please step back from the cliff!
One of the false claims in the article is of voters receiving unsolicited ballots in the mail and these ballots being used to cast fake votes. You can easily determine that this claim is patently false. The state only mailed ballots to voters who applied for one. Those voters needed to have a witness and both signatures were verified upon return of the ballot. For the sake of discussion let’s say that some of these ballots could have been marked by someone other than the actual applicant. Biden could have thusly gotten some unearned votes, BUT SO COULD HAVE TRUMP! If there is cheating going on, it would be going on on both sides and would not be lopsided as the Trumpists would have you believe.
Another false claim mentioned is that since Trump was leading at the time polls were closed that means he won. How many times in past elections have we gone to bed thinking one candidate had most likely won, just to wake up and find out that the final tally showed otherwise? It’s far from the first time that this has happened. Logic, tradition, and history tell us that it is not over until the final vote has been counted. Due to the pandemic, this year was far from a typical voting year. Republicans, being less concerned about covid-19, voted in person, so no surprise that Trump may have been ahead at poll close. Democrats, being more concerned about covid-19, were more likely to vote by mail. Minnesota did not allow early counting of mail-in votes so it took through the night to get all of the counting done. By the time the actual count of all legitimate votes was done Biden had won. All of these factors and facts are easy to confirm so no need to take my word for it. Visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website for yourself. — Cindy Rohde, Zimmerman
