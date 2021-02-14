Eighteen members from Civil Air Patrol’s Minnesota Wing devoted 184 volunteer hours over five days the week before Christmas to support Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The members assisted with packing, organizing and storing personal protective equipment — gowns, gloves, masks and face shields — for distribution to health care workers in prisons and medical facilities throughout the state.
Acting as a Total Force partner and the official civilian auxiliary of the Air Force, CAP is aligned with First Air Force to rapidly respond to nonmilitary threats domestically when tasked in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance.
On the mission’s second day, 13 cadets and senior members assembled 200 boxes containing 19,000 K-90 surgical masks, 1,536 face shields, 3,000 Level 1 gowns and 6,000 medical gloves in just six hours — a result that normally would have required two days.
Wing members also assisted National Guardsmen with reorganizing personal protective equipment storage in the warehouse for later distribution, including 211,200 surgical masks.
Several National Guardsmen told the wing mission’s supervisor, 1st Lt. Heike Dodge, Crow Wing Composite commander, that they found volunteers “efficient and well-organized, which improved the efforts of both organizations.”
When asked why she signed up for the mission, Cadet Lt. Col. Lillian Glover, the St. Paul Composite Squadron cadet commander, said she was looking to “do something good” while on break from school. Her mother, 1st Lt. Marlies Gronewaller, the squadron’s deputy commander for cadets, joined her daughter on the mission. Gronewaller said she wanted to serve with her daughter and her friends because she too thought the mission was “a good opportunity for community service.”
The group has its next mission when up to 40 cadets, ages 12-20, participate in a Blackhawk attack helicopter flyover for aerospace and morale-building purposes.
The launch event will start at 11 a.m. at Brandt Airport in Delano.
The flight path of these helicopters will include the airspace in Elk River. The cadets of Skyhawk Squadron, USAF Civil Air Patrol (CAP), will be taking their first flight on a military aircraft. Two Blackhawk helicopters will fly over Elk River en route to Delano, landing at Brandt Airport (a private air field located at 2561 72nd St. in Delano) where as many as 40 cadets and officers will receive instructions from the crew chiefs before boarding. They will then experience this aircraft as it swoops in low over the surrounding neighborhoods, farms and schools.
This event is open to the public. Anyone interested in watching is welcome. Although flying on Blackhawks is not open to the public, cadets are treated as “military” and therefore extended this opportunity.
Skyhawk Squadron is headquartered at Delano High School. Cadets are middle and high school students (age 12-18). There are also squadrons in Anoka and St. Cloud. Cadets wear United States Air Force uniforms and are trained by the military and CAP as part of their cadet service.
