Ranging in age from 19 to 99, four Otsego women talk about what casting a ballot has meant to them
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elaine Schreiber missed voting in the 1944 presidential election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt by three months. Women had the right to vote for 22 years by then, but the voting age was 21. She was only 20.
She missed the chance of voting in the 1946 Minnesota gubernatorial election because she stayed in Wisconsin where her husband worked in a railroad battalion before he was sent to France and later Germany during WWII. She was still a Minnesota resident, but mail-in and absentee ballots were not yet a thing in Minnesota elections.
Elaine’s husband, Boyd, was discharged in 1946, and the couple made their way back to Minnesota in 1947 and raised a family in Minneapolis. She finally voted in the 1948 presidential election that saw Harry Truman win the office.
“She thought he had done a good job taking over after FDR passed,” said Giuliana Beckwith, one of the 99-year-old Otsego woman’s grandchildren.
Elaine Schreiber has been voting ever since, and she was one of four generations of women in her family to cast their vote in the most recent gubernatorial election at a polling location in Otsego. The others were her daughter Gail Becker, a 75-year-old Otsego woman who was born in 1947; Giuliana Beckwith, a 46-year-old woman who was born in 1976 to Gail Becker; and Madi Beckwith, a 19-year-old woman and Giuliana’s daughter who was born in 2003.
The family originated from Minneapolis, but now all live in Otsego. Elaine and Gail are retired while Giuliana is a church administrator and Madi is a college student. They are all thoughtful voters.
“It was a bit surreal,” Giuliana said. “As my elders’ caregivers, I have seen them change so much over the years. Despite the physical changes, they still cared about voting. There were issues important to them that needed to be heard through voting.”
Giuliana, an election judge for her third cycle, also had the pleasure of seeing her daughter go to the polls to vote for the first time.
“I was so proud of her for being well-informed and wanting to vote,” Giuliana said. “I didn’t think about my right to vote much until 2020. I really wrapped my head around the fact that women had only been voting for 100 years that year. I realized how short 100 years really is. At 99 years old, my gram is still doing ‘her duty,’ and three generations of women have followed in her footsteps. My gram taught me long ago that our family voted for the person, not the party. Like me, she has voted across party lines because she believed she was choosing the right person for the job.”
At the request of the Star News, Giuliana sat down with each of the three other women to answer a series of questions from the newspaper. She found it fascinating.
“(My grandmother) had a lot of history stored up that she hadn’t thought about in ages,” Giuliana said. “I will not forget the laughs and wonderful stories my gram told me that I’d never heard.”
Madi, the youngest of the four, said she was very aware when she entered her precinct that women had only been voting for just a little more than 100 years.
“Knowing that some people still do not respect the thoughts and opinions of women and don’t want women to vote made me even more motivated to vote,” she said.
Recollections for the 1940s
The eldest, Elaine, said she remembered Luther Youngdahl being elected governor in 1946.
“Her dad thought that Youngdahl was a real ‘stand-up guy,’ Giuliana stated. “She also remembers Boyd having ill feelings for FDR, blaming him for the U.S. being pulled into the war. She remembers wiping tables in the lunchroom at Lee School in Robbinsdale on Dec. 7, 1941. When she and the other lunch ladies heard about Pearl Harbor, they listened to the radio in horror and cried. Assuming Boyd would be drafted, he and Elaine were married in October 1943. She was 19 and he was 22.
Gail, Giuliana Beckwith’s mom, did not vote in 1968 despite turning 21 that year. On the ballot was Richard Nixon and George McGovern. She said she was not interested in politics at the time but eventually began voting because her family members were regular voters.
Giuliana’s first vote came in 1996 when incumbent Bill Clinton defeated Bob Dole and Ross Perot.
She admits to not taking her vote seriously like she does now.
“I was only 20 with very little interest in politics,” she said. “I voted for Clinton. I honestly made my decision based on Saturday Night Live. They did hilarious skits about all three candidates but made Perot and Dole look especially ridiculous. Looking back, it’s hard to believe that I made such an important decision based on a comedy show.”
It was her grandmother who inspired her to vote, though.
“I don’t think I was excited, but like my grandma, I did it because that’s what I was tasked to do as an American,” she said.
The importance of voting was planted inside Elaine at a young age. She reached deep into her memory bank when she asked about Gov. Olson.
There was a Gov. Floyd B. Olson of the Farmer Labor Party in 1930.
“Elaine would have only been 6 at the time,” Giuliana said. “I asked her why that name had stuck with her, and she said that her dad really felt really strongly about Olson, and thought he was a good guy for the people. She and her dad were very close. It was great to see her light up over that memory.”
Elaine also recalled a Senate campaign dinner for Hubert Humphrey that Boyd’s Uncle Bert and Aunt Charlene Hensel were invited to because Bert was friends with Hubert Humphrey.
“Bert delivered milk to the Humphreys for years,” Giuliana said.
During her interview with Giuliana, Elaine said she thought John F. Kennedy was such a good president and that the country needed younger people like him as president. She also noted she watched in horror the shooting of JFK live on television.
She said she was pleased when Barack Obama became the first black person on the ballot for president. She said it was “about time.”
Elaine remembers the days when there were no television ads, and only some radio ads. She mostly got her information from the newspaper and the news on the radio.
“A lot of her information came from word of mouth through family and friends,” Giuliana said. “She can’t believe the amount of attack ads and signs all over on the streets today.”
Elaine said her memory is less clear about when she voted in her first Minnesota gubernatorial election. She does not remember being overly excited about voting.
“I didn’t really think about it,” Elaine said. “It was something that I just did. It was your duty as an American to exercise your right to vote.”
Gail remembers her first gubernatorial election. She voted for Wendell Anderson, who went on to win. She said people called him “Wendy.”
Gail said he was really well-liked, but that he was kind of a jerk to her at a bar downtown that he frequented. Gail said she was a singer there.
Giuliana said Jesse Ventura and Norm Coleman were on the ballot in the first gubernatorial election she voted in.
Madi’s first gubernatorial election, of course, featured the race between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
Madi said she was not excited about voting but instead was a bit nervous as she didn’t know the process.
“She had less excitement and more determination to vote on behalf of women’s rights and other current issues,” her mother, Giuliana said.
Taking elections more seriously
Gail and Giuliana say they both remember getting more serious about voting and elections when their children were young and in elementary school.
“In 2010, I started to pay more attention when my children were young,” Giuliana said. “Families had to pay for full-time kindergarten, which I thought was ridiculous.”
As for Madi, she recently graduated from high school, so she was interested in issues facing District 728.
Election Day was a proud day for Gail.
“I’m proud that we have four generations that can still perform their civic duty by voting,” she said. She’s also proud of her daughter’s involvement as an election judge.
Giuliana says she plans to continue to be an election judge in the future.
“I believe in honesty and respect for opposing viewpoints,” Giuliana said. “I believe in the right to vote. I believe in democracy. I believe in election integrity. One of the best things about being an election judge is that there is party balance. Meaning, that there are an equal number of judges from each party. We work together, chat and laugh together, and ensure that every vote is counted and recorded correctly regardless of our party or preference of the outcome. We take our role in the election very seriously. The polarization in politics tends to take center stage, but in my experience working with wonderful people of the opposite party, we have far more in common than we do differences.”
The four Otsego women hope to all vote again in 2024, although Elaine said to Giuliana she wondered if this was her last election.
“How old will I be for the 2024 election?” she asked her granddaughter.
“Just shy of 101,” Giuliana said.
“Oh, OK, well, I’ll still be here then.”
“I’m counting on it, Gram.”
