by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
The Elk River Area School District can modify and expand the parking lot between Elk River High School and VandenBerge Middle School that sits in front of the Elk River Ice Arena and multipurpose facility that is under construction.
The Elk River City Council approved a conditional-use permit March 2 that allows the school district to make improvements and modifications to the lot, which runs along School Street beside the two schools. The council approved the permit with the conditions that city staff approve updated plans addressing comments on potential safety issues and that the permit won’t be recorded until impacted property owners agree to right of way easements or transactions.
Elk River High School Principal Terry Bizal told the Star News the new parking lot will reduce congestion on School Street.
“The redesigned lot will have three lanes of one-way traffic going in front of the high school,” Bizal said. “Drop off and pick up will resemble the model used at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: two lanes dropping off and the outside lane to move traffic. These changes should help with the traffic flow and overall safety of the students.”
The permit allows for the relocation of the current traffic signal at School Street and Lions Park Drive to a new driveway that lines up with the west entrance to Central Lutheran Church. The stormwater pond in the current parking lot will move to an expanded pond in Lion John Weicht Park.
The project has been on Elk River High School’s radar for five years, but other issues like the handling of athletic fields, tennis courts and the Elk River Ice Arena were accomplished first.
At both the special Planning Commission meeting and City Council meeting on March 2, commissioners and council members had questions about how the new design would work. Questions centered around how much parking will be dedicated for handicapped spaces or for the new multi-purpose facility.
City documents show a letter from City Planning Manager Zack Carlton to Tom Baranick from January where Carlton said staff were concerned about pedestrian safety in the three pick-up and drop-off lanes on the west side of the high school, as well as whether there was enough signage for those lanes and if speed tables were considered. They also wanted the district to delineate the parking for the multi-purpose facility and the city staff that will work there.
Pedestrian safety issues, like jaywalking at School Street and Lions Park Drive, were also raised.
One of the district’s contractors, BKBM Engineers, replied Feb. 27 that the drop-off lanes are similar to Prairie View Middle and Elementary and haven’t created safety issues, that signage will be near the drop-off area and a speed table will be at the main entrance to the lot, that students can cross at the new intersection and at a third, flashing crosswalk similar to the middle and elementary schools on the same block. The letter said a traffic study indicated that no impact to the intersection of Proctor and School streets is expected.
At a special meeting earlier Monday, the Elk River Planning Commission looked at the permit, and Carlton took commissioners through slides of the expansion and redesign of parking lot. He said the project will increase parking at the site from 696 stalls to 773. Nearby VandenBerge Middle School will lose parking. Overall, though, the project will mean a 51-stall increase at the site. It means the removal of the stormwater pond, a right-turn off School Street and a new layout, because two driveways are being relocated to the west.
Carlton said city officials met with Central Lutheran Church, and that the church supports it, and it wrote a letter to that effect.
The new design takes traffic and separates movements to the lot’s perimeter. It moves queuing of vehicles arriving at the school to drop off students off of School Street, includes raised sidewalks and relocates handicapped parking to the multipurpose facility.
The Planning Commission passed the permit application unanimously.
At the council meeting later that evening, Mayor John Dietz commended city staff working with the church. Council Members Nate Ovall and Matt Westgaard agreed that the new plan is better. Westgaard said the plan “has been a long time coming” and that it addresses several of the traffic issues in the area. He said that as long as both the city and school district are happy, he saw no reason to object.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner had questions for Carlton about the handicapped parking and its proximity to the new Senior Center as well the pedestrian crossing to Lion John Weicht Park. Carlton said that the northeast corner of the new lot will be dedicated to the new facility. He said later that the city is putting in flashing lights, devices similar to what it has on Twin Lakes Road near Spectrum High School.
Council Member Garrett Christianson also voiced concerns about whether the city might get feedback saying it doesn’t have enough handicapped spaces, and if the city could get more if it receives pushback. Carlton said the city can work with the school district. It was noted there are as many handicap spaces planned in the new lot at Elk River High School as there are at the Elk River Walmart.
The council approved the permit request unanimously.
The targeted completion day is Sept. 8, 2020.
“We are thankful this project is scheduled for this summer, so it will not interfere with the Highway 169 redesign project,” Bizal said.
Bizal said once the project is complete and school is back in session this fall after summer break officials will have to assess flow to determine what to do with the drop off zone that was added at the back of the school earlier this school year. Bizal said parents like that option, and that would likely continue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.