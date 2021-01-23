The Elk River City Council decided in a Jan. 19 work session to proceed with a public hearing on potential redevelopment of downtown.
Jesse Hartung, of Modern Construction, withdrew his proposal after the council denied an extension to a developer’s agreement.
The council decided Tuesday to continue to give the public a chance to voice its opinion about the subject at a joint council, HRA and EDA on Feb. 22. The council wants to know what the community wants from its downtown, City Administrator Cal Portner said.
