Citizens invited to follow CDC guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19 at July 4 show
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Though the Elk River City Council has not formally considered passing any ordinances requiring masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the city is sending out an advisory inviting people to safely view the city-sponsored July 4 fireworks show.
Council members made the difficult decision in May to cancel Elk RiverFest 2020, but unanimously agreed to go ahead with the fireworks show that would have accompanied Elk RiverFest had the city not been hit by concerns over the pandemic that has made its way around the world.
ElkRiver Fest has been held on the first Saturday of July since its inaugural year in 2018, and this year’s event would have been special as it would have fallen on the Independence Day holiday.
Fireworks will be launched from Elk River High School at dusk.
“Please be aware, the Elk River High School parking lot and Lion John Weicht Park and lot will not be available to park and view the show, as they are both currently under construction,” city officials stated in an advisory.
City Administrator Cal Portner said not having access to the high school parking plays to the city’s favor.
“Due to large public gathering restrictions, not having a large lot available is helpful for us,” he said. “There are other smaller lots and on-street parking to watch the fireworks.”
Officials stated in when selecting a spot to view fireworks, ensure social distancing as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stay home if you’re feeling ill, park or set up chairs a safe distance from others, use masks or other face coverings (even when outdoors), wash hands when able and have hand sanitizer readily available.
Council members said while discussing summertime events they felt holding the fireworks show could still be done safely, but that events like the downtown concert series and Elk RiverFest do not provide enough space to spread out.
As communities in the United States begin to plan and hold events and gatherings, the CDC offered its advice for enhancing protection of individuals and communities and preventing spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
They noted event planners and officials can determine, in collaboration with state and local health officials, whether and how to implement these considerations, making adjustments to meet the unique needs and circustances of the local community. They also made it clear that because COVID-19 virus circulation varies in communities, their suggested considerations are meant to supplement — not replace — any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which gatherings must comply.
One of its guiding principles is this: The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading.
“Organizers should continue to assess, based on current conditions, whether to postpone, cancel, or significantly reduce the number of attendees for gatherings,” CDC officials stated.
Resident asks city to promote safety more as people shop, dine
The city has gotten little, if any, pushback on the council’s decision to move ahead with the fireworks. One Elk River resident, however, made it known that she believes the city should be providing more community information and encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines when they’re dining or shopping in the community. Portner relayed Val Hanson’s concerns to the council on June 15, and council members had a brief dialogue about it.
“(She) doesn’t want Elk River to become a hot spot,” Portner said.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz suggested the city have Kaylin Clement, the city’s senior communications coordinator, write something for its social media sites or a letter to the editor.
Clement, in preparing an advisory for social media and the Star News, included a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner asked if council members could look over what is prepared to ensure there’s consensus of support for what’s distributed.
“I’d like to see it before she sends it out,” she said, “Do we all have the same consensus?”
In the end, Dietz directed Portner to send the information around that Clement prepares so council members could comment if they want.
Other Minnesota cities and universities are having more formal discussions, and some even took action. Officials at the University of Minnesota as well as the cities of Edina and Rochester on June 29 announced new requirements on wearing face masks in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Edina City Council decided to move forward with a policy requiring face masks in all city facilities and in any indoor public place where proper social distancing is difficult.
The Sun Current, a sister publication of the Star News under the umbrella of Adams Publishing, reported Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said he planned to sign a proclamation requiring people to wear face coverings indoors where 6-foot social distancing can’t be practiced. By Hovland’s estimation, the proclamation had the support of at least three council members, enough for a majority even though their blessing wasn’t required for the mandate.
Council members said they’d received hundreds of e-mails from residents about the issue, with about two-thirds expressing support for a citywide masking policy.
“We’ve had many folks in our community asking about this issue, concerned about it from a public health standpoint, and frankly, on both sides of the issue,” Hovland said.
“I personally don’t like the idea of a mandate; I think this is something we should do,” Hovland reportedly said at the meeting.
The University of Minnesota will require face coverings in all public spaces. Mankato’s City Council opted to hold a public hearing for an emergency ordinance that would mandate face coverings in indoor public spaces. And Rochester’s council voted to require people to wear masks when they’re inside city facilities.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of 2 wear a cloth face covering in public to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling to others.
The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul signed executive orders at the end of May stating that people must wear masks inside businesses and city buildings.
Menards in Elk River has been requiring masks at its store for some time. The Elk River Goodwill shut down for a time, and when it reopened it began requiring masks be worn by customers and employees alike. The Star News will open its doors to the public on July 6, and the company policy will require employees and customers to wear masks. Office doors for the newspaper were closed March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Today, as the state has managed to ‘flatten the curve’ and allowed hospitals and medical personnel to be more prepared to treat patients with COVID-19, APG has taken the next step in getting back to reopening more completely,” a news release from the company stated.
