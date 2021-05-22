Patrick Briggs should not receive the tax increment financing he’s begging for. Pay your fair share and keep the city out of your money making schemes, Mr. Briggs.

Our police department should be commended for keeping that site graffiti free as you chose to keep it vacant for over a decade. Now his property is considered blight and in need of city assisted development.

I will be disappointed if he gets his way. —Daniel Love, Elk River

