Patrick Briggs should not receive the tax increment financing he’s begging for. Pay your fair share and keep the city out of your money making schemes, Mr. Briggs.
Our police department should be commended for keeping that site graffiti free as you chose to keep it vacant for over a decade. Now his property is considered blight and in need of city assisted development.
I will be disappointed if he gets his way. —Daniel Love, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.