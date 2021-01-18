Marco Serrano to provide catering and concessions to match upscale event center’s presence
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council approved on Jan. 4 a concessions and catering services management agreement with Serrano Brothers Catering.
The partnership means the city has secured a coveted partner with a family-owned Elk River business to provide more than concessions. Chow Mixed Grill and BBQ, doing business as Serrano Brothers Catering, will offer in addition to traditional concessions a variety of upscale options in a cafe setting. It will also offer preferred catering services to match the premier environment provided by the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
“I think this is a real plum for Elk River,” Mayor John Dietz said during the meeting. “This will be a step up from a typical concession stand. People will be surprised.”
It’s a partnership that has been more than six years in the making, and not because it was difficult to reach an agreement, but because it has been on the hearts and minds of city leaders and the Serranos for that long.
The idea was sparked in a conversation between Council Member Jennifer Wagner and the owner of the restaurant and catering service, Marco Serrano. It served as a pilot light prior to the referendum that would have placed an ice arena and event center at Orono Park, but after the referendum failed the partnership was put on the back burner.
Fast forward to 2020 and the talks resumed in a grander fashion as Front Burner Sports and Entertainment was working on carrying out a naming rights campaign.
In October 2020, the council approved a 15-year facility naming rights agreement to officially brand the new arena and multipurpose facility as the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
Chris Portenza of Front Burner Sports then turned more of his attention to Serrano Brothers Catering as the latest facility partner.
“I can say this equally for both Marco and Furniture and Thing’s Steve Hickman, it has been inspiring to see their passion for and commitment to our community,” City Administrator Cal Portner said. “They truly desire to partner with the city. Often, when working through the legalese of a contract, lines are drawn or communication is inhibited to protect one’s position.”
Portner said this has been different.
“Their confidence in the process and our mutual goals resulted in multiple discussions of other opportunities we can partner on to serve more people in the facility and create a special atmosphere while building their brand,” Portner said. “At times it was an adrenaline rush discussing new ideas!”
The Star News sat down with Marco and his wife, Dodi Serrano, to talk about their business adventures and their excitement over this new partnership on Jan. 13. The Chow Mixed Grill was set to open later that day after a long pause that came about when the state shut them down for the second time in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Serranos are excited for 2021; they’re fresh off inking the partnership with the city, having a loan forgiven after the state came through with a second wave of money for hurting businesses, and now they are welcoming customers back inside their restaurant.
Marco said he is excited to represent the city with the cafe-style concessions and catering after a long history of working with the city has helped him turn a business he started out of a garage in 2011 into something much bigger. He moved the catering business to an Elk River strip mall in 2013 and in 2017 he opened Chow Mixed Grill and BBQ.
“They have helped a city kid from Detroit get to where I am at,” Marco said. “They have been very instrumental.”
The city and the Serranos realize they still aren’t out of the woods yet with the pandemic, so they have a staggered agreement that will bring the city $5,000 for year one, $10,000 for year two and $15,000 for years three through seven. In addition, the city will also receive 12% of concessions and 6.5% of catering sales in the facility.
The process of opening a restaurant is also staggered, but with the certainty of state’s limits on the Furniture and Things Community Event Center in a pandemic, the opening of the Serranos’ operations for the city are a bit unknown.
“We don’t get to have (a list of dates) as definite for hiring, training and a soft opening before launching,” Marco said. “At the same time, we want to be there for the capacity needed.”
He said the contract negotiations were simple and easy because they were all on the same page.
“We want to be there and ready for them,” Marco said. “We want to be ready for them to show off the facility when this thing clears.”
Marco and Dodi will be the first ones to say the city and the community have been there for them, especially since the first closure of their business when COVID-19 hit and through it all.
Marco also admits he has not been one to be overly optimistic throughout his life, but the pandemic has taught him a thing or two. He’s now more optimistic than ever.
He likes to say, “It is what it is.”
In a pandemic, the cards dealt have been difficult, but through it all the Serranos have been able to pivot and alter a catering service that serves thousands at a time to four at a time.
They turned a 300-seat restaurant into a take-out service in an instant.
“The kudos goes to our staff,” Marco said.
As for the Serrano Brothers Catering venture with the city, that is just one of two new ventures they are tackling for the day they can once again serve the masses.
“We have tried to do our best and be as successful as we can be with the restrictions at hand,” Marco said.
The community has been nothing short of amazing, and Marco took to Facebook late last year.
“With another shutdown inevitably upon us, I would like to reach out to you with a plea for our industry. I am not here to vilify or down play any actions or policies that our leaders have put in place. Quite frankly, I believe they are doing the best they can. I know I sure wouldn’t want the job that they have right now with trying to control this virus.
“The fact is right or wrong we have to adapt. So many businesses have already been victims of these shutdowns and may never come back which deeply saddens me. I’m here to ask for a shift in thought as I have seen these monster lines at these big box fast food/fast casual establishments. While I would never say to not go to anyone’s business, I do say that they may have a better capability to weather another shutdown while your local Mom-and-Pop store more than likely cannot.
“My ask is to simply keep that in mind when you’re thinking about food/meals for your family. We may not get it right all the time but what is unique about the Mom and Pops is that if you let us know we can fix it. So please, now more than ever help your local service industry establishment because they may not be here on the other side if your support doesn’t come.
“I know that we will get through this and I thank you all for those who have supported us and all the local spots.
“Please share this, please like this, please support our industry and all small businesses who need it.”
It’s with that attitude the Serranos have been able to stay in business with the hope of a day when they will come out on the other side with guns blazing.
“It will be a gold rush,” Marco said.
The start date for the cafe and the catering services at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center is uncertain.
“We need the pandemic to ease up,” Portner said.
Wagner is excited to see what was once only the spark of an idea lit for all to see.
“To have a well-known family and a beloved business like Chow and Serrano Brothers Catering is a real (bonus),” Wagner said. “They have supported nonprofits and youth sports.”
Wagner said the partnership will make the community event center even more of a destination.
