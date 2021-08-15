City seeks feedback on future of Elk River for its comprehensive plan update
The city of Elk River is amid a comprehensive plan update, and input from residents and business owners is being sought for this 10-to-20-year blueprint for the future of Elk River to ensure that it reflects the vision and values of the community.
A draft of the updated comprehensive plan is available at https://bit.ly/3fUystC.
Members of the public are invited to share ideas about the future of development, parks, transportation and more by attending a public open house from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Elk River City Hall.
People can also stop by the information booth at the Elk River Farmers Market on Aug. 19 to offer feedback and thoughts on the vision for the future of Elk River.
The Elk River planning commission will hold a public hearing on Aug. 24 and Elk River City Council will hold the public hearing on Sept. 20. Those meetings give the public a chance to speak directly to the people who will be asked to vote on recommending or approving the plan.
