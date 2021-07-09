The Elk River City Council hired Warren Ellingworth to the position of recreation sports coordinator, a position that has been vacant since Tim Dalton became the superintendent at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center. With reduced programming in 2020 due to the pandemic, city officials delayed filling this position. They went to market in April of this year and received 166 applications.
The city offered interviews to five candidates and were moving forward with one candidate when he informed city officials he took a different position. The city then offered interviews to seven additional candidates. Following second interviews, background, and reference checks, officials recommended Ellingworth for the position.
He has been working in the recreation field since 2015. Although a native Minnesotan, he has been working for the city of Oceanside, California, for the past two years. He has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from St. Cloud State University and is a certified park and recreation professional.
Ellingworth will start on July 27.
