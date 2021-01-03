Bergquist

Photo courtesy City of Elk River

Wendy Bergquist is the Volunteer of the Month for Elk River.

Wendy Bergquist has been recognized by the city of Elk River as Volunteer of the Month. Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Bergquist for her years of dedicated service to the community.

Bergquist is an ongoing volunteer for Fresh Food, Fresh Air at Central Lutheran Church. She delivers Meals on Wheels, volunteers at the CAER food shelf and helps many elderly people in the area, as well as serving through several other local nonprofit organizations.

Know a great volunteer? Learn how you can nominate someone for the Volunteer of the Month by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.

Load comments