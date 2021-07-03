Kevin Beadles has been recognized as Elk River’s Volunteer of the Month.
Beadles has actively volunteered for the Adopt a Highway program for more than two decades and serves as a member of the Zimmerman Legion Honor Guard. He has served as president or vice president of the Elk River Lions for six of the last 10 years. Through the Lions, Beadles has been involved in various service projects around the community, including donating 100+ hours to help rebuild the Elk River Lions food booth at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds. Beadles is also involved in Project New Hope, which provides weekend retreats for combat veterans and their families.
Mayor John Dietz established the Volunteer of the Month award program. Learn how to nominate someone for the award by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
