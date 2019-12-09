Rising home values push property taxes up beyond increases at municipal, school and county level
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The average home in Elk River will see a slight increase in the city portion of its property tax bill after the Elk River City Council approved a tax levy of about $12.86 million at a meeting on Monday.
For a median home of $241,200 in Elk River with a valuation increase of 4.9%, the city portion of the bill will be about $63 more, or about a 6.4% increase, according to the tax levy presentation Finance Director Lori Ziemer gave at the meeting.
The property tax bill also includes levies from the county and the school district. The city accounts for about 36% of the total bill, with about 37% going to the county, 25% to the school district and 2% to other jurisdictions. For businesses, the city accounts for 27% of the total bill.
Most property owners will see an increase in their taxes due to an increase in property valuation, Mayor John Dietz said. Sherburne County determines each property’s taxable value and mails property owners the valuation notices in March. Property owners can then appeal their valuations.
“The vast majority of the increase for (the city, the county, and the school district) is due to the increased property value,” Dietz said.
For an estimated 2020 city property tax bill of $1,042 for a median home in Elk River, $431 will go to public safety, $175 will go to public works, $164 will go to general government, $125 will go to culture and recreation, $72 will go to community development, $50 goes to debt service, $11 goes to economic development, $8 will go to the Lake Orono dredging and $6 will go to the library.
City staff began the budgeting process in May by coming up with department goals and requested budgets for 2020. The city council reviewed the operating budgets and property tax levy across a number of work sessions. The intended goals of the budget were for it to be balanced, maintain existing services and programs, allow for retention and recruitment of personnel, and provide adequate funding for today and sustainability for the future, according to the presentation.
In September, the council approved a preliminary tax levy of $12.95 million, an 8.5% increase over 2019. Since then, staff was able to reduce the budget by $87,800, allowing for a reduced final approved levy of $12.86 million, about a 7.8% increase over the 2019 levy. However, the overall tax capacity of the city increased as well due to market value increases and new growth, according to council documents.
Over a 10-year time span, the levy has increased by about an average of 1.6% each year.
About 93% of the levy is to fund city services such as police, fire, street maintenance, parks and recreation, and general government. Included in the total levy is $12 million for the general fund, $69,000 for the library, $619,920 for Capital Improvement Plan bonds, $138,550 for economic development tax abatement and $100,000 for the Lake Orono dredging. The dredging will be a one-time expense.
Other items affecting the levy include increased cost of living and step increases for employees, phased retirement, an addition to the police staff, software and hardware upgrades, the presidential election in 2020, and more.
No one spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.