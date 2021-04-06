by Susan Van Cleaf
APG of East Central Minnesota
The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce turned its annual State of Cities event into a series of virtual meetings via Zoom. The event featured officials from area cities.
Chamber President Greg Anzelc tossed questions at city officials. All of them said both residential and commercial development is booming, despite the pandemic. Here are highlights of comments from officials of Dayton, Otsego and Rogers.
Dayton
Dayton Mayor Dennis Fisher said his city’s greatest accomplishments in 2020 included completing the first phase of the 30-acre Elsie Stephens Park on the Mississippi River. An amphitheater and trails are part of the first phase.
Another accomplishment is construction of the roundabout at the Pineview Lane/Oakview Lane and County Road 121 intersection.
Fisher hoped new commercial construction will help bring down property taxes paid by Dayton residents. Dayton is expecting several new industrial/commercial users, including Kwik Trip on County Road 81 and MTL Companies north of Troy Lane. Graco is planning spring construction of a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
Construction of the Dayton Parkway Interchange with Interstate I-94 is likely to open up the area to commercial/industrial growth, Fisher said.
Otsego
Mayor Jessica Stockamp, of Otsego, said her city has 18 active residential developments, including new apartments. She stressed the importance of life-cycle housing. Her goal is to see 10-13% of Otsego’s housing stock in the form of apartments.
Commercial development in Otsego in 2020 included a new Coborn’s grocery with a Caribou coffee shop, pharmacy, liquor store and gas station. Edina Realty, Lil Explorers Day Care and Michels Corporation are among other commercial developers.
New park features include a pickle ball court. A 1-mile trail loop behind Riverview Landing will cross the river after spring completion.
Stockamp called Otsego the unofficial roundabout capital of Wright County. Nine roundabouts have been completed and two more are on the way.
Rogers
Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer said a number of housing developments are sprouting up in his city. Among them are Lennar’s Skye Meadows townhomes on Territorial Road, the Enclave market rate apartments on Commerce Boulevard, Rachel Development townhomes and apartments and Territorial Lofts apartments.
Rogers Mayor Rick Ihli said the new Rogers Event Center at Lions Central Park is the premier event center in this part of the metro area.
Stahmer said that a recent referendum on parks has provided $100,000 a month in revenue from a local sales tax. The money is funding spring construction of a splash pad in Lions Central Park and baseball fields and an ice skating rink at Sunny Side Park. A pedestrian overpass over Interstate 94 will be paid for with $2.2 million in state funds and matching funds from the sales tax.
