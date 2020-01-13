City of Otsego: Adam Flaherty

A changing of scenery is starting to take place within the City of Otsego’s commercial districts. An Edina Realty office building is now nearing completion within Great River Centre (near Target). Oftentimes development spurs additional development, and in this case, that is true. Right next door, and now also under construction is a child care center that will be operated by Lil’ Explorers and will be licensed for approximately 190 children.
Another commercial development is expected to begin in 2020, at the southwest quadrant of County Highway 42 and County Highway 39. Recently receiving City Council approval, Rice Companies will be readying nearly 20 acres for future commercial development. This area will be anchored by a Coborn’s Marketplace grocery store, which is expected to begin construction in the spring.
Road improvements
The City of Otsego will again be the host to a handful of road improvement projects during 2020. Most notably, the road improvements will be taking place on major Wright County roadways. These projects are expected to begin in the spring, so be sure to check the City website for project updates.
The first of two major projects will take place on County Highway 39. Throughout the past year, the City and Wright County have been studying improvements to this corridor including multiple open house meetings. The improvements will bring expansion from two to four lanes; roundabout intersections; pedestrian trails and landscaping improvements.
The second project will take place on County Highways 38 and 19 in the southwestern portion of the City. This project is in cooperation with the City, Wright County and the City of Albertville. The improvements will include capacity expansions; roundabout intersections; pedestrian trails and landscaping improvements.
Growth
The City of Otsego continues to attract new residents and new homes. New residential homebuilding has steadily been on the rise, with 2019 being a banner year across the Twin Cities metropolitan area, marking a 12-year high for units built. The City of Otsego rounded out the top five cities for single family construction, with nearly 300 new single-family home permits being issued in the past year.
Aligned with the City’s Strategic Plan of having diverse housing options, and currently under construction, River Edge Apartments will provide a new housing choice for residents looking to call Otsego home. The first phase of this complex includes 96 market rate apartment units, with one, two- and three-bedroom options. The apartments are located conveniently near State Highway 101 and County Highway 42.
Water, sewer projects
As part of Otsego’s strategic vision to responsibly be prepared for growth, the City has recently completed Master Plans for the Water and Sanitary Sewer utilities. As a result, the Public Utility Department will have a very busy year full of projects. The City will be constructing a new municipal well that will provide high quality water with increased capacity to meet future demand projections. City Water Tower #2, visible from Interstate 94 in southwest Otsego, will receive a face-lift both structurally and aesthetically. The City’s Sewer Treatment Facility in southeast Otsego will be under construction to accommodate improved handling and treatment of biosolids material. These projects are expected to begin in the spring, so be sure to check the City website for project updates.
Parks, recreation
Otsego is well known for having high quality park facilities and recreation programming. In an effort to be continually improving resident experience and providing for future growth, the City completed a Master Plan, which is available on the City’s website. In accordance with the Master Plan, a number of park improvements will be scheduled in the coming year, including an expansion to the dog park; addition of pickleball courts; and improvements to the splash pad, all at Prairie Park.
In closing
As approved by the voters of ISD 728 in the November referendum, Otsego will be home to the construction of a new middle school. City staff and elected officials will be working closely with the school district on the planning efforts for this project.
The City is thankful for all of the great working relationships with the County, the School District and our neighboring Cities and we look forward to exploring new partnership opportunities to continually better our communities.
Looking for ways to connect with the City, be sure to check out the website, the quarterly Otsego View newsletter, Facebook, Twitter, and the City of Otsego mobile app! Everyone at the City is looking forward to another busy year! — Otsego City Administrator Adam Flaherty
