The City of Elk River has declared a "Snow Event" on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
This means winter parking restrictions are in place prohibiting overnight parking on all city streets and city-owned parking lots between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Plow operators will dispatch police to ticket and tow, per city ordinance, all illegally parked vehicles.
Please note one additional parking restriction from last year, which continues into the 2020-2021 season. The upper parking lot behind Blue Egg Bakery, Daddy-O’s, Occasional Fling, etc. in downtown Elk River is a no parking zone during a "Snow Event" due to safety concerns with snowpack and ice and the inability to maneuver plow trucks around parked cars. Dedicated overnight "Snow Event" parking has expanded from the original 26 spaces along the north side of the King Avenue lot to include the 23 lower lot spaces closest to the Mississippi River behind the aforementioned businesses. Visit ElkRiverMN.gov/SnowEvent for additional information and for a map of designated overnight parking in the downtown area.
