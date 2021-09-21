by Jeffrey Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
In Big Lake it’s time to “Live Big.”
A yearlong city branding process concluded last month with Como Lake Marketing Partners unveiling a new city logo, tag line, and tools to be used in marketing the city of Big Lake — including a series of promotional videos and digital and print ads.
The Big Lake City Council has unanimously given the project its final approval.
Following Como Lake’s presentation, which included the debut of one of five promotional videos, Council Member Paul Seefeld said he was speechless.
Mayor Paul Knier called the project a job well done and said he was looking forward to seeing the effect that rebranding and development of a new city identity would have going into the future.
The new city logo features two of the crown jewels of the Big Lake community: the waters of Big Lake and Lake Mitchell. To the left of the lakes are the words Big Lake. Beneath Big Lake is the city’s new tag line: Live Big!
Como Lake Marketing Partners began working on the city’s rebranding and identity plan in the fall of 2020 after about a six-month delay brought on by shutdowns and social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Brown and John Mayhew from Como Lake Marketing Partners were on hand at the Aug. 11 council meeting to present the logo and accompanying marketing tools.
In creating the city’s new image, Como Lake staff took into consideration Big Lake’s demographics and the city’s assets, which include its residents, businesses, and recreation areas, which include its lakes and parks.
In creating the plan, Como Lake staff interviewed city leaders and as many as 250 members of the community to discover what about Big Lake is unique and what differentiates Big Lake from nearby communities such as Monticello, Becker and Elk River, Mike Brown said.
A theme that stood out, Brown said, is that the community wanted to view Big Lake as a place to live, not a place to pass through along Highway 10, Brown said.
From that, the “Live Big!” theme was born, he said.
“We really felt this was a great concept because what differentiated Big Lake from the other communities, we thought, were the people that are here and their commitment to the community and the engagement in the community,” Brown said.
“We felt ‘Live Big’ was a nice way to encapsulate that,” he said.
“Live Big” empowers the audience to create their own vision of the future, Brown said.
“We’re not telling them what it means to ‘Live Big.’ They can define that for themselves,” he said.
“Live Big” is something that works well for both residents and businesses. It’s people-focused, which sets it apart from neighboring communities, Brown said.
“A lot of the communities around talk a lot about nature, talk a lot about their location, they talk about their industries,” he said. “But this is really the only place that we have seen that can talk about its people.”
