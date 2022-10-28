Elk River to pay for upgrades, improvements to kitchen area; Next task will be to line up caterers to serve event center users
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Elk River City Council discussed the future of concessions and catering at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center during a work session on Oct. 17.
The discussion came after the city received a letter from the previous concession vendors, the Serrano Brothers Cafe, that the contract with the city had been terminated, City Attorney Peter Beck said at a previous meeting.
At the work session, Beck said he reached out to the vendor after the council directed him to find a “friendly way to discontinue the relationship that’s reflected in the concession and catering agreement.”
The vendor responded that it wasn’t interested in having the permanent space in the community center for the Serrano Brothers Cafe any longer, but would want to be able to cater events at the facility.
Beck said the city received a proposal for the city to buy out the improvements made to the concession stand area and equipment for the area for $40,000 and terminate the agreement.
Council member Matt Westgaard, who is also the council representative on the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission, said the commission discussed the proposal and determined that the city likely would receive more in value than $40,000 for the equipment and improvements made.
“For the sake of just being done and getting on with where we’re going next and what we’re going to do, it doesn’t seem like an unreasonable amount of money,” he said. “We’re in the busy season for this facility and if we don’t do anything, we’ll get stuck in the mud and arguing, and we’ll have $0 for concession and catering for 2022. Extend the olive branch, let’s be done.”
Mayor John Dietz said he agreed and that he didn’t want to get in a public dispute.
“It’s bad for both sides,” Dietz said. “It’s better to say, ‘Hey, it didn’t work out.’ Let’s just settle it and all move on.’”
With no concessions vendor, the council also discussed how concessions would work with the center moving forward. Westgaard said one of the prominent ideas the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission discussed was having three to five preferred caterers to be approved vendors for the facility. He said the vendors would be able to apply to be considered preferred caterers.
“The commission’s recommendation was for council to move forward with vetting three to five caterers with some criteria staff develops by looking through Maple Grove or Plymouth agreements,” he said. “Get them vetted out, get them approved and licensed or whatever, and get that list out there for people.”
Westgaard also said youth hockey had approached the city and asked if volunteers could staff concessions.
Westgaard said the concessions could be simple for this year and then the council and commission can evaluate what can be done in the future.
