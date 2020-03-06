By Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
The Elk River City Council approved an agreement with a Burnsville-based sports and entertainment consultant for work on the naming rights to Elk River’s new multi-purpose facility at its March 2 meeting.
The council chose Frontburner Sports and Entertainment after reviewing presentations from three organizations in February and discussing the potential benefits and drawbacks at its work sessions that same month. Council members chose Frontburner because of its track record of success and because it’s a Minnesota company, which would mean less cost. The contract was a part of the council’s consent agenda Monday night.
The agreement has two phases.
City documents said the first phase is supposed to find and negotiate naming and additional sponsorship agreements for the new facility, including the name of the facility itself as well as its rinks, field house, Senior Center, cafe, party and meeting rooms and the concessions and shelter at Lion John Weicht Park.
The second phase deals with presenting and negotiating the naming agreements between the city and any interested parties.
The city agreed to pay Frontburner $6,000 a month up to $24,000 without expenses in the first phase of the contract, and $3,000 a month plus a 10% commission on the lifetime value of sold sponsorship programs with total compensation not to exceed $135,000.
Dietz, Wagner appointed to naming rights subcommittee
Four city officials will be on the subcommittee that will work with the Burnsville firm the city hired to find businesses that want to buy naming rights to Elk River’s multi-purpose facility.
The Elk River City Council appointed on March 2 Mayor John Dietz and Council Member Jennifer Wagner to serve on the committee. Dietz and Wagner both volunteered for the spots. No other council members offered their names. City Administrator Cal Portner said he and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hecker will represent city staff on the committee.
Elk River’s multi-million-dollar multi-purpose facility, funded by bonds paid for by the city’s local sales tax, is under construction. Officials recently decided to seek naming and advertising rights to the facility, convinced that doing so will allow the facility to make money for the city. It sought proposals from consultants earlier this year.
Earlier in the meeting Monday, the council approved an agreement with Burnsville-based Frontburner Sports and Entertainment to build a list of businesses and then solicit them to see if they are interested in naming the facility, its rinks, field house and meeting rooms, and then bring those contracts to the city. The agreement caps the amount of the contract at $135 million.
Portner told council members Monday night that the idea for the subcommittee came about as city representatives were discussing the contract with Frontburner, specifically about how information is shared and delivered. He said Frontburner recommended a smaller committee that would be a part of the conversations, so that the project is not waiting on council meetings for smaller things. Portner added the last part “is an improvement because they’re not all public meetings. There still will be public meetings, just not on the agenda. And of course, we’ll have outside input, too.”
He recommended a subcommittee to bring information back to council as a report or an update.
City documents said the committee would assist in developing an initial list of potential naming rights partners and in developing sales materials and provide feedback. Frontburner will meet with the committee every four to six weeks by phone or in person to make progress updates during the length of the contract.
