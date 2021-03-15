Interest exists to flesh out downtown business association ideas, but highway, railroad a challenge
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council met in a work session on March 1 to discuss next steps for downtown Elk River.
Fresh off a Feb. 22 community forum to hear from residents and the downtown businesses, council members considered what to do with the latest harvest of information.
City Administrator Cal Portner offered a mix of potential options, ranging from taking what they learned and moving forward somehow, to taking a step back and using this information for comprehensive planning purposes.
Another approach could be to work with their comprehensive planning consultants to see how they could put this into the comprehensive plan and Mississippi Connections, a long-range framework for the 400-acre core downtown.
Council members didn’t express an interest in spending a bunch of money on consulting fees, and a suggestion was offered by Mayor John Dietz to bring back Deb Leedahl from Kemper Drug, who spoke on behalf of the Downtown Elk River Business Association.
“I thought she presented a lot of good ideas,” Dietz said.
Leedahl spoke on behalf of the downtown association of about 100 members, including 15-20 who are active.
They wish for a downtown more conducive to foot traffic from the north side of Highway 10, and one that takes advantage of all that the riverfront has to offer.
They would also like to see more events happening downtown, and for people to have a better experience when they come downtown. Things like public restrooms and drinking fountains would make it easier for families to enjoy what downtown has to offer, she explained at the forum.
Members of the Downtown Elk River Business Association say they don’t believe they have parking problem downtown, but say there is a perception problem around parking. The business owners say the downtown parking lot on city-owned land is never full except on farmers market days.
DERBA suggestions included doing some research in the form of a traffic study of making Jackson a one-way street.
Perhaps the biggest ask or suggestion was that of a pedestrian bridge being erected over Highway 10 to connect pedestrians and bicyclists on the north side of the highway to the south side.
“It’s kind of a pipe dream, but it would be amazing,” she said. “People from the north side of town could bike or walk downtown but not have to worry about crossing the highway.”
Council Member Matt Westgaard said during the March 1 meeting where he gets stuck is when the discussion gets so fixated on the core of downtown — considered by some to be Jackson Avenue and Main Street from Highway 10 to Lowell Avenue. Mississippi Connections paints a 400-acre picture of downtown.
“Do we need to expand the core?” Westgaard asked.
Council members didn’t make any decisions on that, the idea of traffic study or whether an evaluation of a pedestrian bridge would be in order. They did have more discussion, though.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner, who herself offices downtown, noted that she rarely sees people cross the highway to get from one side of downtown to the other. She suggested until there’s a pedestrian access that’s not going to happen.
Council members seemed to agree the elephant in the room is the future Highway 10 project. A key question is how to address barriers of the railroad and Highway 10.
A document sitting on a shelf at the Minnesota Department of Transportation called for Main Street and Jackson Avenue going under Highway 10.
“I don’t know how realistic that is to (foresee) a $300 million project,” she said, adding that by not knowing what the future of Highway 10 will be leaves the city in limbo.
Dietz already commented at the Feb. 22 meeting that he would not be in favor of putting up a pedestrian bridge only to see it come down when the highway is upgraded.
Council Member Mike Beyer said the important thing for him is that the city solicited information from the public and somehow it needs to keep moving forward.
Dietz favored starting with fleshing out DERBA’s recommendations in a work session.
There was also talk of making sure that the information gathered from the community gets captured in the comp plan.
“I don’t think we need to do a $60,000 thing,” Dietz said, referring to having additional consultant work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.