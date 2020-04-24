City council fills two police posts and now it must fill two more vacancies

The Elk River City Council on April 20 filled two of the police department’s three vacant police officer positions it had on April 16 with a pair of Marine veterans.
The Elk River Police Department went to market and received 66 applications and all qualified candidates were interviewed. The pool was narrowed to 17 candidates who were given a second interview. Eight of those candidates interviewed with Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen, who made the decision on which candidates to move on to background checks, physical and psychological testing.
After successfully passing each of these elements, two were recommended for hire.
They are Augustus Koppi and Tyler Corrier.
Koppi served in the United States Marine Corps for four years before attending school for law enforcement. During school he served as a reserve officer for Wright County and worked as a security guard for GSSC. He is currently a supervisor at Arbor Barber in Big Lake.
Corrier has been working as a patrol officer at the East Grand Forks Police Department since 2017. Prior to that he worked as a probation officer and police intern/reserve. He also served in the United States Marine Corps for four years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement.
“We had four strong candidates to fill three positions,” Nierenhausen said. “Due to some life issues, two of the candidates dropped out and we were left with two for the three openings.”
Nierenhausen said the department also learned on April 17 another one of its younger officers is leaving when he put in his two-week notice.
