Park dedication fees have been updated to fall within a new state law
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
City officials decided Dec. 16 to schedule a joint meeting between the Elk River City Council and the Elk River Parks and Recreation Commission and a local developer looking to redevelop the land near Saxon Motors after council members and the developer did not come to an agreement about the city’s park dedication fees for the project.
Briggs Companies, of Elk River, proposes to put apartments near the old Saxon Motors site, and the city wants $944,016 in park dedication fees in lieu of land.
City staff recommended — and the Parks and Recreation Commission adopted — park dedication in the form of cash for the number of units proposed for River Walk Apartments at the commission’s meeting on Nov. 14, 2018.
At a council work session Monday night, Planning Manager Zach Carlton explained how state law has changed and the city park dedication fees have been updated to be in line with the law. Council members asked questions on the fee structure, including questions about the differences between the cities in the area.
Discussion turned to River Walk Apartments and questions council members had for representatives of Briggs Companies. Council members largely wanted clarification on what Briggs plans to do with the land, but also repeated comments that the land adjacent to the Saxon Motors site is floodplain, which city staff sees as having limited use.
Council members said they support the idea but feel Briggs should allow the city to build a public trail through the property because they think it would be the best use. Briggs wants to build a trail, but wants it as an amenity for residents of River Walk and doesn’t want lots of pedestrian traffic disrupting wildlife.
Council members recognized that they were on the same page as Briggs but on what Council Member Jennifer Wagner described as “parallel roads.”
Council Member Matt Westgaard suggested continuing the discussion to a time where the different parties would have more time to have a conversation. Dietz suggested a joint meeting between the council and the Parks and Recreation Commission. City Administrator Cal Portner told him that joint meeting could be scheduled in January.
