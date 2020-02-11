City approves CUP for a 45-acre salvage yard

The Elk River City Council on Feb. 3 approved an easement vacation, simple plat and conditional use permit for Copart of Connecticut to expand to 45 total acres in Elk River.
The expansion will include a new 12,800-square-foot office and shop facility and 14 full-time employees, according to council documents.
Staff had been concerned about hazardous materials due to the operation being a salvage yard, but additional stormwater management guidelines were put in place as part of the conditional use permit.
Two traffic studies were done and found the project will affect traffic at Jarvis and Highway 10, but staff did not believe the project should be denied on the studies alone, as Highway 10 will be examined during the corridor study, which will identify short-, mid- and long-term improvements for the highway.
