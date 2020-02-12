City accepts $7,764 in donations for Elk River Fire Department

City officials Monday accepted donations to the Elk River Police Department from several local businesses and two individuals totaling $7,764 from July to December 2019, according to city documents.

Donations came from Walmart, Target, Culver’s and Coborn’s, from Great River Energy and CenterPoint Energy, from Collins Brothers Towing and Aegir Brewing and Farrell’s Extreme Body Shaping, from the local Order of Eagles and Lions Club, and residents Ndikum Chi and Roxanne Dennison. The documents listed a $10 Subway gift card for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and $2,500 for “general donations.”

Acknowledgment of the donations was one of the items on the Elk River City Council’s consent agenda, which is a part of the meeting where several items can be voted on at once.

