After reduction in Spanish Mass, Church of Saint Andrew focuses on oneness
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The fifth anniversary of Catholic Mass being offered in Spanish at Church of Saint Andrew in Elk River came and went in October with little fanfare.
Quite honestly, Hispanic parishioners and church leaders alike were still grieving the fact that the number of services in Spanish had to be cut from weekly to twice a month this past summer after the St. Cloud Diocese shifted its resources and priests to meet the needs of its 132 parishes.
There’s a hope weekly Hispanic services will someday return, and while the change is disappointing, church leaders and parishioners have turned their attention to a silver lining that has emerged. There has been a coming together of the English and Spanish ministries, and they believe that’s a reason to celebrate.
Bishop Donald Kettler will preside over Mass for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Church of Saint Andrew, 566 Fourth St., Elk River. All are welcome to attend, and there will be a reception afterward in the school cafeteria and gym, featuring a traditional Mexican meal, following Mass.
Since scaling back the number of services offered in Spanish, efforts have been made to create a melding of parishioners by holding shared events like picnics, a trip to Feed My Starving Children and Bible studies. For instance, there’s a plan to have a showing of the movie “The Chosen.” It will be played in English and offer Spanish subtitles.
“Good can come from everything,” said Father Mark Innocenti, who was the priest at Church of Saint Andrew when Kettler first approached him about adding a Hispanic ministry. Bishop Kettler assured Innocenti there were plenty of Latinos and Hispanics in the community who would benefit, and Innocenti said he was willing but that he would need the help of lay people. The divinity of it all seemed apparent when two people approached him shortly after their conversation about the possibility of a Spanish Mass.
Unmanageable
Spanish Mass became a regular occurrence on Sunday afternoons. It wasn’t until this year that it became increasingly difficult to offer the service weekly. Priests were getting older, retiring or moving to another parish or endeavor, and the pandemic added to the complexity of everything.
There are still many who are committed to Saint Andrew. There were more than 50 who attended the 1:30 p.m. service on Nov. 21, a mix of all ages. It was Father Jeff Ethen’s last regularly scheduled service. He’s retiring from his 2.5-hour drive to Elk River and 2.5-hour drive home in hopes of expanding in other areas of ministry for the St. Cloud Diocese.
Gabriel Walz; retired Father Tony Kroll; and Father Ray Monsour, a retired priest from the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, have led services, too.
So has Father Oswaldo Roche, who was assigned to several parishes in the St. Cloud area this past summer in a shift of resources.
Mass then was scheduled to be celebrated on the first Sunday by Father Oswaldo and on the third Sunday by Father Jeff Ethen, who is bilingual and supports Hispanic communities throughout the diocese. Moving forward, Father Erik Lundgren will temporarily celebrate Mass at 1:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month starting in February 2022.
Some parishioners are choosing to attend services in other communities like Monticello and Anoka on the off weeks, but others are attending Church of St. Andrew with their families.
“I like the Spanish service, because I like to teach my children to speak Spanish,” Jesus Guevara said. “I know they will be speaking English in school. It’s nice to show them the traditions, because they are a little different than the English traditions.”
Guevara and his wife, Sara Orellana, say they prefer the Spanish Mass, but will go to either.
“God has a reason why this is happening, and we should go with it,” he said.
The beginnings
Deacon Fred St. Jean, who served as deacon at the parish in 2016, and Pat Rosales, an English Language Learner paraprofessional who worked in the Elk River Area School District, had been working with the Hispanic population in the Elk River and Otsego area for years before the service was added. Both served on the diocesan Hispanic ministry team. They and others like Innocenti and Lily Kreitinger, the Hispanic Ministry liaison for the Church of Saint Andrew, have been successful at creating an environment where Hispanics and Latinos feel comfortable coming to church to worship and receive the sacraments.
Some have also gotten involved.
Rogaciano Pacheco, of Otsego, said it meant a lot to him to be invited to serve right away to be part of the liturgical team as a Eucharistic minister as well as a greeter and usher.
Pacheco and his wife, Rigoberta Priego, had gone to a Catholic Church in Brooklyn Center for 10 years before spotting the Elk River church and saw they offered a Spanish Mass. They didn’t know anybody, but after seeing and talking to Innocenti and one of the volunteers they immediately felt welcome and they found new friends.
The Otsego couple have also gotten involved in Emmaus Institute for Ministry Formation on the campus of St. John’s University. Pacheco told the Star News through an interpreter that he felt called to the Church of Saint Andrew.
The Emmaus Institute is primarily designed for those who are currently ministering, or are interested in ministering, in parishes, schools and religious organizations such as coordinators of faith formation.
Innocenti and Kreitinger say they have several who have gone through the institute, and that is strengthening the parish.
Julio Tena, of Elk River, is one of them.
Innocenti said it was impressive how quickly Tena got involved. He just finished leading a parent faith formation study. Bible teacher and scholar Jeff Cavins leads the study in English, Tena leads it in Spanish.
One church community
Deacon St. Jean told the Central Minnesota Catholic, a magazine of the diocese of St. Cloud, at the outset that his hope was that someday the Catholic church in Elk River would be one big melting pot.
Kreitinger has been leading the way for the last two years as her role has expanded. She told the Star News she has witnessed a lot of growth in the community over the last two years.
“More people are getting involved and contributing to the life of the parish,” she said. “People are getting more and more comfortable mixing, which is a beautiful thing to see.”
The timing of Mass for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe couldn’t be better, she noted. It will bring many people and ministries together and offer a chance to have a meal together.
“We pray for unity in our community and in our world through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas,” Kreitinger said.
Many groups and ministries at Saint Andrew are coming together this year to celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 490 years since she appeared to Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill, in present-day Mexico City, on Dec. 12, 1531.
Saint Andrew’s Social Justice and Mission Outreach, Hispanic Ministry, the Council of Catholic Women, Respect Life Committee, Knights of Columbus Queen of Peace Council No. 5296, English and Spanish choirs, and Quilters and Crafters are giving their time and talent to celebrate this feast in a special way.
Father Mark Innocenti plans to have his homily written out in Spanish and the procession into church will include a cape draped over the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Tania Amestis, of Elk River, suggested the addition to acknowledge a tradition from her homeland in Venezuela. She told the Star News she feels blessed and privileged to be a member at the Church of St. Andrew.
“She considers herself a humble servant of the Lord and she feels blessed by the people of Saint Andrew,” said Kreitinger, who served as an interpreter for the Elk River woman. “She feels we are angels on Earth to her and her family. Everyone has been so welcoming and helpful.”
