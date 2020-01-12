We would like to thank the following businesses, civic groups and residents who helped make this year’s Gifts Anonymous event a huge success!
St. Andrew’s School and Church, Union Church, Elk River Anytime Fitness, Menards, Sunshine Depot, Star News, Olde Main Eatery, Elk River American Legion, Kemper Drug, First National Bank of Elk River (downtown and Elk Park), First Step Preschool, YMCA, Guardian Angels by the Lake, Cub, Christine’s Hallmark, Coborn’s, Walmart, Elk River Activity Center, Broadway Bar and Pizza, The Bank of Elk River (downtown, Elk Park, Otsego and Walmart locations), Crossfit, P.S. Dance, ABRA Auto Body, Animal and Exotic Wellness Center, Handke Center, Sherburne County Government Center, ReNew You Medical Spa, Healing Hands Chiropractic, Keller Williams- Otsego, Pour Wine and Bistro, Holiday Inn, Edward Jones, Drake’s Irish Pub, Guardian Angels-Riverview Landing, Ellie’s Home Team, Otsego Prairie Center, Christ Church and Preschool, Rogers- Anytime Fitness, Andy’s Pizza, Diamond City, ISD 728 district office staff, Culvers-Elk River, Kwik Trip-Otsego, City of Otsego Staff, Otsego Elementary School, Prairie View Elementary and Middle School, Twin Lakes Elementary, Meadowvale Elementary, Parker Elementary, Elk River High School, Elk River DECA, Elk River Dance Team, Great River Energy Staff, Wright Hennepin Electric/ Operation Round Up, St. John the Baptist Church, Otsego Lions Club and members, Elk River Lions Club, Creative Hands from Trout Brook, the Stritesky Family, COMPASS along with all donors who dropped a gift in the barrels in Otsego and Elk River this year or who gave a monetary donation to our account at the bank.
A special thank you to the Gifts Anonymous board members and volunteers who provide us with countless hours of service to be able to put this event on year after year. We were able to help make Christmas a very special one for 501 children. — Jessica Stockamp (Editor’s note: Stockamp is the Gifts Anonymous chair.)
