Thursday, Dec. 5
Minnesota’s premier Christmas Carolers will bring the spirit of the season to the Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Parkway. 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The carolers will entertain with holiday songs that include hymns, oldies, funnies and classics. For all ages. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/sq8rwn6. A Legacy event.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Christ Church, 15849 90th St., Otsego. Other performances on Dec. 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 and 14. See dates for details. NorthStar Arts will bring this classic Christmas story to life with a huge double cast of actors in three locations. One cast will tell the original tale set in the ‘60s complete with vintage costumes and a soda shop, while another cast will present the modern version of the show with some steampunk costumes and scenes in a coffee shop. Tickets are available at Kemper Drug, Christ Church Otsego, and Alive Lutheran Monticello and online at NorthStarArts.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Christ Church, 15849 90th St., Otsego. See Dec. 5 listing for details.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Family Food Frolic Workshop: Gingerbread Farm. 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River. Build a gingerbread farm out of gingerbread, then make and decorate gingerbread farm animal cookies. For families with children ages 6-14. $60 per gingerbread kit. Minnesota Historical Society members save 20%. Register at https://tinyurl.com/uy2yxrp.
Union Church Holiday Bazaar. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Union Congregational Church UCC, 1118 Fourth St., Elk River. The Centennial Society of Union Congregational Church UCC will hold its annual holiday bazaar with gifts, collectibles and silent auction items. There will be a wide variety of baked goods, jams and jellies and many handmade items including decorated Christmas cookies and lefse. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The “Silver Tea Room” will be held in the Vestry to relax in before or after shopping.
Santa Days. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Santa Claus is coming to town at Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Ave., Otsego. This annual event is hosted by the Parks and Recreation Commission. Activities include children visiting with Santa Claus, cookies and hot chocolate. Quality Photo will take pictures of children with Santa for purchase or take your own. People attending are also encouraged to bring unwrapped presents for Gifts Anonymous and/or nonperishable food for donation to CAER, the local food shelf. Free.
Celebrate the Season in Zimmerman. Holiday Boutique 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Nelson Nursery and Garden Center includes professional photos with Santa by Studio H Photography (fee applies) from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; free holiday craft for kids while supplies last and a Where’s Waldo Hunt with prizes for children 18 and younger. Horse-drawn trolley rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnson’s Hardware Hank and Rental. New, unwrapped gifts and money accepted at Stop ‘N Drop Toy Drive from noon to 3 p.m. at Zimmerman American Legion. Tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. with bonfire and Santa arriving on a fire truck.
Christmas Tree Ornament Festival. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Sherburne History Center, 10775 27th Ave SE, Becker. Performance by the Land of Lakes Choirboys, crafts, snacks and a visit from Santa to celebrate Sherburne County’s history and tradition of Christmas tree farming. Free.
Eagle’s Nest Nature Store holiday shopping event. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Store is located in the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge’s Oak Savanna Learning Center, 16797 289th Ave., Zimmerman. Also open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14. There’s also a chance to view the photos, including the winners, from the Fifth Annual Youth Photography Contest.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Christ Church, 15849 90th St., Otsego. See Dec. 5 listing for details.
Santa in the Park and Downtown Tree Lighting. Rivers Edge Commons Park. 679 Main St., Elk River. Enjoy a petting zoo and visit with Santa from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Bank of Elk River will take free photos of children on Santa’s lap, and gift bags filled with goodies and coupons from downtown businesses will be available to the first 300 kids in attendance. New, unwrapped toys will be collected for Operation Fill a Fire Truck, the Elk River Fire Department’s annual toy drive. The Christmas tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. with cookies and warm beverages for all as carolers sing holiday classics.
Santa Paws. 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a drawing at 2:30 p.m. Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Ave., Otsego. Otsego Parks and Recreation and Paradise Paw Spa will host this event for dogs and their owners. Treats for people and dogs. Take your own photos with Santa or Quality Photo will be there to take pictures for a fee if you choose. Free.
Night In Bethlehem. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St., Elk River. Travel back in time to ancient Bethlehem. See, taste and smell what daily life was like when Jesus was born. Food, shops and activities for all ages. Free.
SOAR Regional Arts fundraising show “North Pole’s Got Talent” featuring more than 100 local performers. Two shows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. St. Michael Albertville Middle School West, 11343 50th St. NE, Albertville. Purchase tickets online at soararts.com/Tickets.html or over the phone at 763-568-7627 for $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children. Tickets at the door will be $14 and $12. SOAR Regional Arts is a nonprofit organization, the purpose of which is to enrich, educate and entertain the communities of St. Michael, Otsego, Albertville and Rogers by providing an exceptional performing arts experience.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast. 8 a.m. to noon. Sunday, Dec. 8. St. Andrew Catholic cafeteria, 566 Fourth St., Elk River. Breakfast with Santa Claus hosted by the Queen of Peace Council #5296 of the Knights of Columbus. All-you-can-eat breakfast including pancakes, French toast, eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, milk, juice and coffee. Kids can get pictures taken with Santa. Freewill offering.
Zimmerman Lions Breakfast with Santa. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Lions Building in Zimmerman. Menu includes breakfast sandwiches, rolls, juice and coffee. Decorate cookies and see Santa and his toy trains. Freewill donation.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8. Christ Church, 15849 90th St., Otsego. See Dec. 5 listing for details.
SOAR Regional Arts “North Pole’s Got Talent” featuring more than 100 local performers. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. St. Michael Albertville Middle School West, 11343 50th St., Albertville. See Dec. 7 listing for more information.
Baby, It’s Cold Outside. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St. Great River Family Promise’s annual holiday fundraiser in support of local families experiencing homelessness. Silent auction, soup and salad bar dinner, and a Christmas sing-along with cocoa.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Blue Christmas Community Gathering Service of Solace and Comfort. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 Fourth St., Elk River. The holidays often bring depression and anxiety. This worship service is for anyone living with loss, depression and struggle. Nonperishable food items for CAER will be accepted. For details, go to www.holytrinityelkriver.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Family Storytime Special Event: Holidays Around the World. 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Parkway. Participants will read stories, sing songs, and complete crafts while learning about how different holidays are celebrated around the world. For families with children ages 3 to 6. Pre-registration required at https://tinyurl.com/qo4qgyl.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Alive Lutheran, 121 West Broadway, Monticello. See Dec. 5 listing for details.
Friday, Dec. 13
Gifts Anonymous deadline to donate gifts for children in need is Friday, Dec. 13. Donation barrels are out throughout the community. Find the list of barrel locations at https://tinyurl.com/s3mxosd.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Alive Lutheran, 121 West Broadway, Monticello. See Dec. 5 listing for details.
Land of Lakes Choirboys’ Christmas with the Choirboys featuring Concertare. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Union Congregational Church, 1118 Fourth St., Elk River. Freewill offering. Concertare is the Land of Lakes Choirboys’ primary performing and touring choir.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Eagle’s Nest Nature Store holiday shopping event. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Store is located in the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge’s Oak Savanna Learning Center, 16797 289th Ave., Zimmerman. There’s also a chance to view the photos, including the winners, from the fifth annual Youth Photography Contest.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Alive Lutheran, 121 West Broadway, Monticello. See Dec. 5 listing for details.
Christmas on the Farm Tour. 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelly Farm Road, Elk River. Meet farm animals, explore the historical farm house and discover the simple ways 19th century farm families celebrated the holiday. Includes Christmas treats. Tour lasts 90 minutes. $15. Minnesota Historical Society members save 20%.
A Night in Bethlehem. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Christ Church Otsego, 15849 90th St., Otsego. Experience the sights, sounds and smells of Bethlehem. Visit the carpentry shop, the pottery shed, the bakery and the tailor to build your own nativity set. Then, watch the Christmas show and visit the stable with real animals. Free. Register at https://tinyurl.com/rqnpqqt.
Land of Lakes Choirboys presents Christmas with the Choirboys. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19921 Nightingale St., Oak Grove. Event features all choirs of the Land of Lakes Choirboys and special musical guests from St. Patrick’s. Tickets available online at https://tinyurl.com/rshalwf or at the door. (Ticket pricing is increased at the door.) For more information, email choir@lolcb.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Elk River Lions Club Breakfast With Santa. 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 15. Boys and Girls Clubs of Elk River, 905 Sixth St., Elk River.
Christmas on the Farm Tour. 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River. See Dec. 14 listing for details.
A Choirboy Christmas with the North Star Boys’ Choir. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road 101, Maple Grove. Freewill offering.
Holiday Spectacular. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Elk River Arena, 1000 School St. Elk River Figure Skating Club’s skaters perform to holiday classics. Free. Donations accepted for the CAER food shelf.
Skate with Santa. 3:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Elk River Arena, 1000 School St. An arena tradition for the whole family. Skating is free, and rental skates are available for $2. Donations accepted for the CAER food shelf.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Andrew Walesch Presents Holiday Classics. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Parkway. Singer and pianist Andrew Walesch will present an evening of holiday favorites from the Great American Songbook. For all ages. Register at https://tinyurl.com/s46k3ts. A Legacy event.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Crafternoon - Holiday Star Ornament. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Parkway. The library will provide the supplies and a staff member will assist participants in making a 16-point German star ornament. The 3-D star will be dipped in wax and covered with glitter. For adults and teens. Pre-registration required at https://tinyurl.com/vy92oqp.
Friday, Dec. 20
Meadowvale Elementary School holiday sing-along, 12701 Elk Lake Road, Elk River. 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The program is open to family and guests to attend and will also be available to view via livestream from isd728.org/Meadowvale.
“The Nutcracker.” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. North Ballet Youth Company production at Elk River High School’s Zabee Theater, 900 School St., Elk River. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/rhc98a3. Other performances Dec. 21 and 22.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Northstar Holiday Train to the European Christmas Market at the historic Union Depot in St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 21. Schedule is Big Lake: 2:40 p.m., Elk River: 2:50 p.m., Ramsey: 2:56 p.m., Anoka: 3:01 p.m., Coon Rapids: 3:05 p.m., Fridley: 3:14 p.m. and Union Depot: 4 p.m. Return trip leaves promptly at 6 p.m. Free. This is a first-come, first-served event.
“The Nutcracker.” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. See Dec. 20 entry for details.
Sunday, Dec. 22
“The Nutcracker.” 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. See Dec. 20 entry for details.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Community Christmas Dinner. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Dr. Join the Boy Scouts for a free community Christmas dinner. Home deliveries are available any time. Call 763-441-3150 or contact Roger at 612-281-3306 for a home delivery. If you are interested in volunteering at the Christmas dinner call 763-441-4457.
