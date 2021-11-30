Saturday, Nov. 27
The SHOP from the Elk River DECA Depot is open at 705 Main St. in downtown Elk River through the holidays. The store sells Elk River apparel as well as accessories such as beanies, hats, mittens, blankets, mugs and water bottles and is run by Elk River High School senior marketing students. Hours are 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. The last day The SHOP will be open is Dec. 21.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Tree Lighting at Otsego Prairie Center. 6 p.m. on Facebook Live. For details, go to facebook.com/OtsegoParksRecreation.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Breakfast in Bethlehem – A Free Family Event. 9 a.m. to noon. Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Ave. NW, Elk River. Enjoy a free breakfast, walk through a Nativity scene gallery, and let your kids participate in the All Kids Kazoo Revue. Then they can create a keepsake ornament. Shop for gifts at the Bethlehem Boutique and buy something from the Stable Sweets Bake Shoppe.
Farm Frolic. 10-a.m.-4 p.m. Hike the trails of the historic Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Rd., Elk River, and enjoy a complimentary hot beverage. Frost your own farm animal cookies for a small fee. The museum store will be open for holiday shopping with double discounts for Minnesota Historical Society members. Free.
Toy Drop-off. Noon to 3 p.m. American Legion Post 560, 12674 Fremont Ave., Zimmerman. Bring unwrapped gifts or cash donations for Zimmerman area families in need during this holiday season.
Santa in the Park and Downtown Elk River Tree Lighting. 2-5 p.m. Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St. NW. Free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, goodie bags for the first 250 kids, a petting zoo with a holiday pony and kids craft stations, all followed by the Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Free.
Holiday Makers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River. Happening in conjunction with Elk River’s Santa in the Park event, the inaugural Holiday Makers Market will feature vendors selling unique products, décor, clothing and more.
Children’s Christmas Musical “Away in a Mango.” 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Gateway Church, 13913 185th Ave. NW, Elk River.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Elk River Lions Breakfast with Santa. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Boys and Girls Club of Elk River, 905 Sixth St. NW, Elk River. The Land of Lakes Choirboys will be singing at 9:30 a.m. Freewill donation.
Rogers Lions Club Breakfast with Santa. 8 a.m. to noon. Rogers Event Center, 12716 Main St., Rogers. The Land of Lakes Choirboys will sing at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Every child who brings a canned food donation for CROSS Food Shelf will receive a free picture with Santa. Freewill donation for the event. There will also be a $5 raffle. First prize is a 70-inch Vizio Smart TV, second price is $150 and third prize is a $50 gift card to a local restaurant.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Blue Christmas Community-Wide Worship Service of Solace and Comfort. 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 Fourth St., Elk River.
Online Holiday Cookie Tin Treats Bake-Along Classes: Jam-Filled Vanilla Thumbprint Cookies and Cookie-Butter Blossoms. 5:30-6:30 p.m. $29 per household. To register or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Mistletones music performance. 6 p.m. Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Parkway, Elk River. The Mistletones are a quartet of carolers performing traditional carols, hymns and classics to contemporary jazzy arrangements. For all ages. A Legacy event.
Friday, Dec. 10
Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony. 6-8 p.m. Rogers Event Center, 12716 Main St., Rogers. Hot chocolate, cookies, caroling and special activities will be provided beginning at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Elk River Fire Department will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Cub Foods, 19216 Freeport Ave., Elk River, and from 2-6 p.m. at Coborn’s, 19425 Evans St. NW, Elk River.
Santa Day. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The North Pole is coming to Otsego. The elves are busy transforming the city shop at 13400 90th St. NE into a winter wonderland for people to walk through. See live reindeer, listen to carolers, greet and take a selfie in front of Santa and Mrs. Claus. New this year, children will be able to hand their Santa letters directly to him and receive a holiday treat. A free event, but people must pre-register for a time slot to attend: https://tinyurl.com/muzpnrzp. No on-site registrations will be allowed and quantities are limited.
SOAR Regional Arts Holiday Concert. 7 p.m. St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West, 11343 50th St. NE, Albertville. Online tickets at http://www.soararts.com/Tickets.html are $12 for adults, seniors, students and children. Tickets at the door are $14.
Sunday, Dec. 12
“Kingery Family Christmas” celebration followed by a potluck. 9:30 a.m. Elk River Baptist Church, 1800 Eighth St. NW, Elk River.
Jingle Jam Light Show. 11:30 a.m. Christ Church, 15849 90th St., Otsego. Family Christmas party with cookies and cocoa.
“We Need A Little Christmas” presented by Northstar Arts. 4 p.m. Elk River High School Little Theater, 900 School St., Elk River. Variety show format set in a 1940s radio station, the show will feature “How the Grinch Stole Christmas, “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio play, the Northstar Choir and a new women’s group called the Bold North Vocals. Freewill donation.
Holiday Spectacular presented by the Elk River Figure Skating Club. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River. Recommended donation but no set fee for admission.
Skate with Santa. 3:45-5:15 p.m. Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River. Free with a nonperishable food donation.
Elk River Fire Department’s Fill a Fire Truck toy drive deadline to donate. For details, go to https://tinyurl.com/mwhw2n4u.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Online Holiday Cookie Tin Treats Bake-Along Classes: Cocoa Bombs and Cookie Bake-and-Decorate. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $29 per household. To register or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Holiday Harp Music with Chris Ward. 6 p.m. Elk River Library, 13020 Orono Parkway, Elk River. Harpist/vocalist Chris Ward’s concert will feature festive tunes ranging from ancient to modern, sacred to secular. For all ages. A Legacy event.
Christmas in Hollywood. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Handke Center, Elk River. District 728 Community Education is offering this new class featuring a look at some of the world’s most beloved Christmas movies: “Miracle on 34th Street,” “White Christmas,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” There will be movie clips, rare photographs and a lecture by North Metro TV Studio Manager Eric Houston. Cost is $19. To register or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Gifts Anonymous deadline to donate gifts for children in need. Donation barrels are out throughout the community. Find a list of locations at https://tinyurl.com/9m623wzr.
Friday, Dec. 17
North Star Boys’ Choir Service of Carols and Lessons performed by the Viking Choir. 7-8 p.m. Svea Hill Church, 16392 235th Ave., Big Lake. Freewill donation.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Bake-and-Build Gingerbread House Family Fun Bake-Along. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Online through District 728 Community Education. $35 per household. To register or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Land of Lakes Choirboys concert. 5:30 p.m. Word of Peace, 21705 129th Ave. N., Rogers. No tickets will be sold; all are welcome. Freewill donation will be collected.
Sunday, Dec. 19
North Star Boys’ Choir All-choirs Christmas concert. 1:30-3 p.m. St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Parkway NE, St. Michael. Freewill donation.
Land of Lakes Choirboys concert. 3 p.m. Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello. No tickets will be sold; freewill donation will be collected.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Last day to shop at The SHOP from the Elk River DECA Depot at 705 Main St. in downtown Elk River. The store sells Elk River apparel as well as accessories such as beanies, hats, mittens, blankets, mugs and water bottles and is run by Elk River High School senior marketing students. Tuesday hours are 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
33rd annual Community Christmas Dinner. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River. The dinner includes ham, turkey, chicken and sausage as well as mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, stuffing and more, plus Christmas cookies and pies for dessert. The dinner is free, but donations are accepted. Volunteers are needed; for more information, email boyscoutdinner2021@gmail.com.
