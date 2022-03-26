Elk River Ward 1 Councilman Garrett Christianson was first elected in 2018, and he announced his intent on March 16 to run for reelection.
“To say I learned a thing or two about the inner workings of local government is an understatement,” he said. “I have spent all of my first term finding ways to lower our city’s tax rate while still maintaining current city services as well as advocating for our small businesses. For those who have interacted with me over the last few years, know that I am dedicated to this community, its people, and their voice.”
Christianson defeated Jill Larson-Vito by two votes in the 2018 election. He ran for the first time in 2014, when he lost by 29 votes to then-newcomer Jerry Olsen, who served one term.
Christianson is an Andover native. His wife Tara (Stensby) Christianson is an Elk River native and 2002 graduate of Elk River High School. The couple purchased their first home in 2012 in Elk River. They are now raising their five children.
In addition to his time on the council, Garrett coaches youth sports and serves on various boards.
He is currently a district operations manager for Waste Management at one of their largest hauling districts in the country. He leads a team of more than 130 employees. Prior to working there, Christianson, 33, led various operations over the past decade in the Twin Cities for United Parcel Service (UPS).
Christianson can be reached by email at GCforCC2022@gmail.com. His Facebook page is: Garrett Christianson for Elk River City Council - Ward 1, and his Twitter account is @GChristiansonER.
