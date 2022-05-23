Christ Church Otsego is offering a new program called Our Journey of Hope Cancer Care Ministry that offers support to individuals and families fighting cancer. Through this program people touched by cancer are wholly supported emotionally, spiritually and physically. Help is available free of charge for cancer patients, caregivers, or loved ones and is specific to their needs.
“Cancer impacts both the patient and the family,” ministry leader Darcy Boyes said. “We want to meet the special needs of those fighting cancer in our community, and let them know we are here for them.”
In preparation for the launch of this ministry, Boyes completed the Our Journey of Hope Cancer Care Ministry training program, which is offered to church leaders across the country. The training program provides leaders with an in-depth look at the cancer experience and a small group curriculum to build a cancer care ministry within their own congregations.
Boyes was able to train an initial group of eight people and the program was officially launched on Jan. 13.
“We are acutely aware of the struggles cancer patients are going through, as well as their caregivers,” said Boyes. “Our program offers support in all areas as needed. In addition to helping with meals, transportation, and household chores, we also provide emotional and spiritual support, respite care, and grief support.”
Our Journey of Hope Cancer Care Ministry is available to anyone who lives in the Otsego, Elk River, and Rogers communities. If you have questions, or you or a loved one are personally in need of services, contact Boyes at 763-441-5097 or via email to darcy@christchurchotsego.org, or visit the “Christ Church Otsego Cancer Care Ministry” Facebook page.
