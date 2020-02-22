Homeward Bound Theatre Company will offer “Creative Dramatics” in Elk River for kindergarten through third graders from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Mondays, March 9-23 at Meadowvale Elementary School and Tuesdays, March 10-24 at Parker Elementary School. Participants will learn the basics of acting, mime and movement. For more information call 763-241-3520 ext. 1 or register online at www.isd728.org/communityed.
