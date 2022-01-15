Zimmerman woman turns fun biathlon experiences at Woodland Trails into Olympic dreams that she will work on competing in junior world championships
by Jim Boyle
Editor
A Zimmerman woman is one of 17 youth and junior athletes who have been selected to represent Team USA at upcoming international events, including the 2022 International Biathlon Union Junior World Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah, Feb. 23 to March 2.
Cheresa Bouley, 21, also qualified for both the Junior IBU Cup/Junior Open European Championships in Hochfilzen, Austria, Jan. 12-15, and the Junior World Championships Team and the Junior Open European Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia, Jan. 19-23. She left on Friday, Jan. 7, for the first of the competitions.
The U.S. Biathlon International Competition Committee announced the team selections on Dec. 31 following three days of trials at the Soldier Hollow venue in Midway, Utah, Dec. 28-31.
“I want to thank Soldier Hollow for doing a great job in hosting these trials,” U.S. Biathlon Director of Athlete Development Tim Burke said. “It was an incredible opportunity for our athletes to compete at the same venue that will host the 2022 youth and junior world championships.”
The trials consisted of two sprint races and one pursuit race for all categories. Bouley finished as high as second in the junior and youth world championships trials on the final day in the second of two sprint races. She missed first place by 37.5 seconds when final results were tallied.
She finished in eighth out of 27 on the first day of trials in the first sprint race in the junior and youth world championships trials.
She finished fifth out of 26 in the pursuit competition in junior and youth world championships trials on Day 2.
Bouley set her sights on representing the United States as a freshman in college at St. Cloud State University. She is working on her master’s degree at St. Cloud State University in exercise physiology. The former PSEO student graduated with a bachelor’s degree this past spring.
This past year Boule also participated in U.S. nationals in March. She finished sixth in the 7.5 km junior women sprint and third in the 10 km junior women pursuit at events held at West Yellowstone, Montana.
She also participated in the U.S. Rollerski nationals in Vermont this last August. The first day, she finished first for the 7.5 km junior women sprint, and the second day she competed in the senior class and finished 10th overall.
Bouley, the daughter of Lynda and Chad Bouley, was a three-sport athlete who took part in cross-country, Nordic skiing and track, and she dabbled in biathlon just for fun. She participated in state meets in all three sports and finished 11th in one of her track events.
When Cheresa Bouley was skiing on the Elk River Nordic team in high school she mentioned she would like to participate in the Olympics someday, so her parents thought of Kara Salmela (Hermanson), who competed in the 1998 Winter Olympics.
The elder Bouleys graduated with her in 1990.
Cheresa Bouley took part in junior world trials while still in high school but wasn’t yet serious about the sport, she said.
The more she competed, the more intense her interest got.
“I wanted to compete in junior world trials last year, but they were canceled due to COVID,” Bouley said. “The team was hand-selected by discretion. But I participated in several regional races in the state, which were often held at Mount Itasca in Coleraine and at Woodlands Trails Regional Park in Elk River.”
“It means a lot to me to be selected,” she said. “I am extremely grateful and extremely blessed. I have to thank God. He has given me so much opportunity and I have so many supportive family and friends and my parents who have made this possible.”
Bouley has been fortunate to have a biathlon range close to home, as Elk River has one of the few ranges in the state. She also has several athletes who have competed in Minnesota Biathlon.
Bouley’s biathlon coach in Bill Meyer.
“He’s really helped me progress and find more confidence in my shooting and skiing,” Bouley said.
Qualifying for the Junior IBU Cup and the Junior Open European Championships were the following athletes:
Junior IBU Cup/ JOEC Team
Women:
Lina Farra (Pre-Qualified) - Heber City, Utah; National Guard Biathlon
Aurora Cramer - Boise, Idaho; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation
Cheresa Bouley - Zimmerman, Minn.; Minnesota Biathlon
Helen Wilson - Eagle River, Alaska; Team Crosscut
Lexie Madigan - Truckee, Calif.; Team Crosscut
Men:
Vincent Bonacci (Pre-Qualified) - Salt Lake City, Utah; Team Crosscut
Maxime Germain (Pre-Qualified) - Anchorage, Alaska; National Guard Biathlon
Thoreson Sheppard - West Yellowstone, Mont.; Altius Biathlon
Wes Campbell - Park City, Utah; Team Soldier Hollow
Nikolas Burkhart - Olympic Valley, Calif.; Team Crosscut
Qualifying for the 2022 IBU Youth/Junior World Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah (Feb. 23-March 2), were the following athletes:
Junior World Championships Team
Women:
Lina Farra (Pre-Qualified) - Heber City, Utah; National Guard Biathlon
Emma Stertz - Grand Rapids, Minn.; St. Scholastica/Team Crosscut
Cheresa Bouley - Zimmerman, Minn.; Minnesota Biathlon
Helen Wilson - Eagle River, Alaska; Team Crosscut
Men:
Vincent Bonacci (Pre-Qualified) - Salt Lake City, Utah; Team Crosscut
Maxime Germain (Pre-Qualified) - Anchorage, Alaska; National Guard Biathlon
Bjorn Westervelt - Stowe, Vt.; University of Vermont
Nikolas Burkhart - Olympic Valley, Calif.; Team Crosscut
Youth World Championships Team
Women:
Aurora Cramer - Boise, Idaho; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation
Sidney Bennion - Midway, Utah; Team Soldier Hollow
Molly Maybach - Boise, Idaho; Bogus Basin Nordic Team
Alexandra Rud - Jar, Norway; Duluth Biathlon
Men:
Thor Shepard - West Yellowstone, Mont.; Altius Biathlon
Wes Campbell - Park City, Utah; Team Soldier Hollow
Cale Woods - Bozeman, Mont.; Team Crosscut
Matej Cervenka - Grand Rapids, Minn.; Mt. Itasca Biathlon
Upcoming contests
•Junior IBU Cup/Junior Open European Championships in Hochfilzen, Austria, Jan. 12-15
•Junior World Championships Team and the Junior Open European Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia, Jan. 19-23.
•2022 International Biathlon Union Junior World Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah, Feb. 23 to March 2.
Note: To follow the Junior USA Biathlon Team and other biathlon events visit:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.