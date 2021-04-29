A new event, the Cheer Bag Drive Thru or Park and Play for Mental Health Awareness Month, will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, in Elk River.
As part of the event, 150 cheer bags for youth and 150 for adults will be given away.
The adult bag will include mental health tools, resources, coupons to local shops, and a few other goodies.
The child bag will include an Usborne activity book, crayons, an Elk River Dairy Queen token for one free ice cream cone, Papa Murphy’s Mini Murph coupon and kids tattoos.
The event will be held at the Lion John Weicht Park playground, 905 Sixth St., Elk River. Park in the lot nearest the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elk River.
Participants are invited to bring their children to the drive thru or park and play at the playground or go for a walk around the park.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the event is a way organizers hope to spread some sunshine, cheer and hope to the community.
Sponsors are Sherburne County Area United Way, the Power of Kindness Group and Thumbs Up 5K.
For more information, go to www.sherburneunitedway.org/power-of-kindness.
