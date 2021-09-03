cheer bags

Sportech in Elk River filled 400 cheer bags with the help of many of their own volunteers and even provided some items that went into each of the bags designed to bring cheer to the child or teen who receives it.

This time Sportech in Elk River hosted the event, provided volunteers and even provided some items that went into each of the bags designed to bring some cheer to the child or teen who receives it.

Half of the bags were prepared for children 12 and under while the other half were prepared for teens. The cheer bags will get distributed into the community through the Elk River Area School District counseling offices and cheer bag drive-thru events. They are also given out when the Thumbs Up 5K organization’s members hear of people who are going through a tough time, whether it’s a mental health issue or another life crisis.

