Charitable group looks to add Elks lodge in the Elk River area

The Minnesota Elks Association, a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), is examining the possibility of establishing a new local lodge in the Elk River area.  

An informational meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Drive NW, Elk River.

This meeting is open to the public. The public is invited to attend and learn how local lodges add value to their communities through charitable works.

The Order of Elks is the oldest and largest strictly American community-service organization in the country. There are more than 2,000 lodges in the country with a total membership of nearly 1 million. The Order of Elks established its first lodge in Minnesota in 1886 with the Minneapolis Lodge 44 and has served communities since. 

Tags

Load comments