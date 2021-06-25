As long as Bogdan Vechirko remains law-abiding for one year, charges in May 31 incident on I-35W bridge will go away
The Otsego driver of a tanker truck that parted a sea of protesters on May 31 in Minneapolis in the wake of the George Floyd murder will see the two criminal charges against him dropped if he remains law-abiding for the next year.
Bogdan Vechirko, 36, was charged Thursday, Oct. 22, with a felony count of threats of violence and a gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.
Vechirko has since entered into what is called a “continuance without prosecution” agreement with Hennepin County prosecutors before District Judge William Koch on June 18.
Vechirko appeared via an online court session that lasted about 20 minutes, according to a Star Tribune report.
The arrangement is not a plea bargain and he didn’t speak beyond saying “yes, sir” to Koch’s questions about the process.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman didn’t charge Vechirko in the incident until last October. Vechirko had admitted to investigators that he was “kind of in a hurry,” and that the investigation found he sought to “scare” protesters out of his path, according to media reports.
The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. Vechirko was seen driving his big rig onto the bridge as hundreds of pedestrians protested the death of Floyd. Vechirko said at the time he was returning from a fuel delivery in south Minneapolis and didn’t intend to drive into the protest or aim to hurt anyone.
The criminal complaint said investigators reviewed cellphone videos showing that Vechirko should have known something was occurring on the bridge because of the large crowd and vehicles stopped on I-35W northbound on the road leading to the bridge.
Authorities had closed area highways as a precaution, but traffic camera video showed that the trucker entered the downtown freeway system from a ramp that wasn’t barricaded, for reasons that remain unclear, according to an AP report. A MnDOT traffic camera video that spans one minute, 40 seconds shows the tanker truck entering Interstate 94 via the Hennepin/Lyndale ramp that was not barricaded in time to protect protesters a few miles away on the I-35W bridge.
The agreement between the county and Vechirko requires Vechirko to remain law-abiding for a year, pay restitution and attend three sentencing circles, a restorative justice process focused on victims’ concerns. He’s already attended two.
Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Daniel Allard said Vechirko will be required to pay restitution, but he was unable to provide an amount to the court on June 18.
While Vechirko didn’t address the court during the brief hearing, one victim was allowed to provide a statement.
Bennett Hartz of Minneapolis, a protester on the bridge that day, talked about the ongoing trauma he experiences from the event, saying he still has nightmares and jumps out of his skin when he hears fireworks or a car backfire. Hartz called it a “miracle” that no one was killed that day.
At the time Vechirko was charged, attorney Mark Solheim said the driver was faced with a terrifying situation and did what he could to avoid injuring anyone.
According to the Star Tribune report, Solheim said Vechirko saw the crowd on the bridge and “relied on his professional instinct and training to avoid a hard brake that could have jackknifed the truck and could have seriously injured or killed thousands of people, and instead slowed his vehicle while maneuvering through the parted crowd.”
Vechirko got on Interstate 94 via the Hennepin/Lyndale ramp at 5:44 p.m.
The criminal complaint said “at least” one protester suffered abrasions as she jumped to get out of the truck’s path.
None of the protesters who attacked and injured Vechirko was charged. Vechirko suffered cuts to his face, and his wife told the Star Tribune that his cellphone, wallet and other items in the truck’s cab were stolen.
