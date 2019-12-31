Changes to Elk River’s animal ordinances adopted by council

by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
The proposed changes to Elk River’s animal ordinances passed Dec. 16 — with one exception.
Elk River City Council members felt the proposed twice-per-week yard cleanup requirement was too strict, and so the version they passed Monday simply says pet owners have to clean up feces in their yards.
Otherwise, the proposal the council discussed two weeks ago went unchanged.
Under the updates, pet licensing is eliminated; the definition for kennels and animals change and become more inclusive, so regulations that used to only affect dogs will cover any type of animal; and references to cat kennels are eliminated, since they’ve never been seen and can be controlled by zoning ordinances.
For dog kennels, the regulations will require owners get a kennel when they have three dogs or more.
As for nuisances, that requirement is changed to a dog barking or crying for repeated intervals of at least five minutes with less than a one-minute interruption, and police could take that measurement.
For animals in motor vehicles, the proposal allows police and firefighters to use reasonable means to get the animals out.
Dangerous, exotic and non-traditional animals are not allowed.
The council was set to adopt the changes as a part of its consent agenda when Council Member Nate Ovall asked that it be removed and put in with the general business items. He said later that he had a constituent contact him about a neighbor who frequently called about animal complaints and wanted to have discussion on whether all the language changes should be adopted. He also said he was concerned about how the changes would affect disputes between neighbors.
Mayor John Dietz pointed out to Ovall that the language changes only required pet owners clean up their yards and the twice-a-week period was eliminated from the proposal. City Administrator Cal Portner, City Attorney Peter Beck and Council Member Matt Westgaard replied, saying noise violations have to be witnessed by a police officer in order for the new language to be enforced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.