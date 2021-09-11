speaker

Kit Welchlin

The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting will run from 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River.

The meeting will be a chance to hear about what the chamber has been up to over the last year, meet new board members and officers and thank retiring board members.

In addition, learn about how to tackle stress and embrace change with a keynote presentation by Kit Welchlin on “Change Stress and Doing More with Less.”

Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members, which includes the program and breakfast.

To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/5enf5sbh.

