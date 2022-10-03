Chamber to host 6 candidate forums for local races

The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce Announced it will again host candidate forums in advance of the November elections.
The Elk River Area Chamber does not assume any party affiliation, nor does it endorse any candidate.
“We are hosting this forum to provide information about the candidates to the public,” Debbi Rydberg stated in a press release.
All candidates registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office have been invited.
Since this is a public information forum and not a campaign event, the chamber respectively requests that all candidates and their supporters not display campaign literature or wear campaign insignia, including signs, buttons, or lapel pins during the forum.
Candidates are welcome to bring family members and supporters, who will regard the other candidates and supporters with mutual respect. The public is welcome to attend any of the forums. A candidate “Meet & Greet” will be held 30 minutes prior to the scheduled forum.
There is only one moderator per forum, and they are not functioning in a personal capacity, but as a chamber representative. The questions are based on responses from chamber members about topics that are important to them. All questions will be asked by the moderator and a time limit will be given.
A timekeeper will keep time for the candidates. Additional questions may be submitted by the audience, and if time allows, the moderator may ask a question on submitted topics. The forum will be recorded, and it will be widely shared after the event to help voters better understand the issues and the candidates.
ISD 728 School Board candidates, Oct. 5
• Meet & Greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6 p.m.
• ISD 728 District Office, 11500 193rd Ave. NW, Elk River
Sherburne County candidates, Oct. 10
•Meet & Greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the commissioners’ forum will begin at 6 p.m.
•Auditor-treasurer forum will follow the commissioners at 7:30 p.m.
Otsego candidates, Oct. 11
•Meet & Greet will begin at 6 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m.
•Otsego Council Chambers at Otsego Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Ave. NE.
Elk River council, mayor candidates, Oct. 18
•Meet & Greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6 p.m.
•Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway NW, Elk River.
Legislative District 30 candidate forum, Oct. 19
•Meet & Greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6 p.m.
•Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway NW, Elk River.
Zimmerman candidate forum, Oct. 24
•Meet & Greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6 p.m.
•Zimmerman City Hall, 12980 Fremont Ave., Zimmerman.
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1968, represents over 330 local businesses and is the largest business organization in the county that promotes, advocates, connects and educates area business. The chamber builds dynamic relationships by connecting members to each other the community and government
