The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the recipients of its 2020 PACE Business Awards virtually and with a video featuring the winners.
Anytime Fitness, Metal Craft, Blue 42 Agency and Chow were among the businesses to receive honors. Azure Davis, of Ruff Start Rescue, was the winner of the Young Professional of the Year Award.
To see the winners of these awards, go to https://bit.ly/3p1cGHj.
This year’s field included 19 nominees. Past award winners combed through the nominations and made their recommendation to the board.
The PACE Business Awards honor businesses for Performance, Achievement and Commitment to Excellence in business.
To showcase the winners, the chamber typically hosts a luncheon where the winners can share some of their story with the audience. This year the audience was virtual and they were able to share their story with people beyond those that would attend the luncheon through a video created by chamber staff. Here’s a rundown of the winners and their awards.
Small Business of the Year: Anytime Fitness
The Small Business of the Year recognizes a business with less than 50 employees. Anytime Fitness is now in their third new location over the past 16 years in business. Jennifer Mueller has been active in the community and with the chamber throughout those years and truly believes in the value of living local. Re-opening at her newest location after the COVID-19 closure is a testament to their dedication and hard work.
Large Business of the Year: Metal Craft
The Large Business of the Year recognizes a business with more than 50 employees. Metal Craft is focused on supporting and educating students and the future workforce. They give back to the community through involvement in donating funds to the schools to improve technology, volunteering time to teach in classrooms, participating in career exploration events and being an active member on advisory committees.
In 2019, Metal Craft started hiring and training high school students in the CTE internship program, where students learn on the job and earn high school credits.
New Business of the Year: Chow Mixed Grill and BBQ
The New Business of the Year Award recognizes a business in business less than five years. After having such great success with their catering business, the Serrano family responded to their customers’ desire to have more of their food on a daily basis in a restaurant setting. Built on the west end of Elk River, the new location serves both businesses and has become the place where people who like food come to eat.
Employer of the Year: Blue42 Agency
Blue 42 Agency was named Employer of the Year. In four years Blue 42 has grown from three employees to over 30 employees, and Jason Schreifel’s dedication to his employees’ growth is seen in how they have in turn helped the company grow so quickly. Schreifels understands that with a staff that is empowered, everyone wins.
Young Professional of the Year: Azure Davis
Azure Davis, of Ruff Start Rescue, was named Young Professional of the Year. She started the nonprofit rescue when she was 23 years old and in only 10 years the operation has grown out of two locations and they are looking for a new home so they can expand their service offerings.
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1968, represents over 360 local businesses. The chamber energizes the PACE of business through Promotion, Advocacy, Connections and Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.