UMD graduate from the area heads events, marketing
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce announced and welcomed Olivia Goskey and Jules Bollinger to the chamber organization. Due to the retirement of longtime employee Victoria Berg, the chamber chose to reorganize its internal structure and to better align job roles with the needs of its 350 members in mind.
Goskey has joined the chamber’s team as the new events and marketing coordinator. She recently graduated from University of Minnesota Duluth with a degree in communication and business and has moved back to the area as she is originally from the Princeton and Zimmerman area. Her new role focuses on planning and coordinating the chamber’s events and programs, marketing the organization and its members through various communication channels, and managing the chamber’s social media.
Bollinger’s role is member relations coordinator, and she will focus on helping members gain the most from their chamber benefits, making member-to-member connections and creating more visibility for local businesses. Bollinger has degrees in public administration and paralegal studies and spent the first 10 years of her career in state government and nonprofit work. For the past 12 years she has stayed home raising her two children while working in the fitness industry as a personal trainer and group fitness instructor. She will use her love of networking and connecting with people to best serve the members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.